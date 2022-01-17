By Chris Mayer, head coach
The Winona Winhawk Boys Swim and Dive program suffered their first dual meet loss last Thursday night to a very large and deep Northfield, Minn., team, 97-86. The total time difference between the teams was 2.01 seconds, and four super close events made all the difference.
In the 200 medley, two of four guys hit lifetime bests but it wasn’t quite enough as our B relay took fourth in 1:52.58 minutes. Our A relay won with a 1:43.16 finish, the team of Colin White, Julius Hanson, Brayden Coudron, and Gavin Nelson.
In the 200 freestyle, Colin White went against Northfield’s number one swimmer and won in 1:52.23. Elijah squeezed into third place with his 2:01.56, and Adam just missed scoring as he finished sixth in 2:02.27. Four guys were separated by .71 seconds in this race.
For the 200 individual medleys, Julius Hanson continues to throw down impressive mid-season times, as he crushed a 2:07.69 time, nine full seconds ahead of the next competitor. Jared Loos inspired the team with a speech about challenging yourself and with a great swim, taking fourth in 2:18.60. Matthew Bricco dropped three seconds and just missed scoring, taking sixth with his 2:25.09.
The 50 freestyle was truly a splash and dash with a total time spread of .74 between first and fifth place. Brayden Coudron won the race with his 23.76, Gavin Nelson was fourth with his 24.12, and Charlie Miller took fifth with his 24.50.
Jack Bucknam scored his first non-exhibition diving meet and took third place with his 51.07 points.
In the 200 butterfly, Julius won the race in 56.82, Brayden was right on his heels in 57.01, and Jared Loos swam a personal best of 1:04.17 for fourth.
A one-three-four finish in the 100 freestyle continued our march toward winning, as Colin White won in 50.25. Gavin Nelson was third with his 53.21, and Charlie Miller swam his season best to take fourth in 53.64.
Elijah, Adam, and Cordel Ruppert needed do their best to get a two-three-four finish in 500 free, and they did exactly that: Elijah in 5:31.12, Adam in 5:37.13, and Cordel in 5:57.15.
In the 200 freestyle, our A relay — Gavin, Julius, Brayden, and Colin — swam their fastest time of the season and won the race in 1:34.04. It was up to the B relay to try and get third. Jared Loos swam his best 50 freestyle of the season and kept up with their B leadoff. Matthew Bricco swam his lifetime best to keep us within striking distance. Elijah was a bit tired from the 500 but kept us close, and then turned the reins over to Charlie. Charlie swam one of his best 50 free times but just missed their guy. It was a tough fourth place finish of 1:40.55, but a very good race for our guys.
Heading into the 100 backstroke, we were ahead by 16 points, but we needed a few more as Northfield had more top swimmers coming up. I encouraged our captains and upperclassmen to cheer on the swimmers. It worked; all of our backstroke, breaststroke, and 400 free relay swims were in-season bests.
In backstroke, Kyle Coudron took third with his 1:05.43, Tyler Bergler dropped more time to finish fifth in 1:11.51, and Cam Hancock had a new personal best of 1:12.37. Sadly, we give up quite a bit of ground, but were still ahead by a couple points. In breaststroke, Matthew Bricco swam a 1:13.57 to finish fourth, Caleb Reed hit a new personal best of 1:18.93, and seventh grader Matthew Baumgartner hit a new personal best as well in 1:21.83. Unfortunately, Northfield outscored us 13-3 in the event and moved ahead by one point. I knew we didn’t have enough firepower in the last relay to take first and win the meet, but our guys still made Northfield earn the win.
In that 400 freestyle relay, all eight athletes that we had for varsity swam great, and I am super proud of them. Those guys never gave up. Our A relay — Elijah, Adam, Cordel, and Kyle — finished in third in 3:48.93. The B relay saw a new minuteman as Cam Hancock added his name to the exclusive club with his 59.30. Cam joined Tyer, Matthew Baumgartner, and Logan Monk as they finished in 4:15.21.
I am very pleased with this loss. You certainly don’t hear that often. Our guys are training incredibly hard with their end goals in mind: good swims at the Big 9 Conference meet, fast races and high placements at the Section 1A meet, and hopefully some berths to state.
