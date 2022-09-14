The Winhawks girls swim and dive team lost a close meet to Rochester’s Mayo High School, 93-85, last Tuesday.
The medley relay team of Harper Wolner, Abby Williams, Grace Nelson, and Ava Pike took first place with a time of 1:58.63 minutes. Williams took second in the individual medley, finishing just 0.15 seconds behind Mayo’s top swimmer, and won the 100 breaststroke in 1:11.40, the fifth fastest time in school history.
Pike won the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle events, while Piper Jones finished third in the 100, just .07 seconds behind second place. Wolner finished second in the 100 butterfly, and Harper finished second in the 100 backstroke.
The Winhawks’ 400 freestyle relay teams swept the event with a 1-2 finish.
Diver Ayanna King scored 217.60 points for Winhawks, a performance Coach Chris Mayer called “jaw-dropping” and said placed her among the top 20 divers in the state.
