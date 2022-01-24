by Chris Mayer, head coach
The Winhawk boys swim and dive program had an interesting meet and came out with a tie versus Red Wing last Thursday night, 90-90. This was unexpected but it shows what happens when you underestimate a rival, lack athletes due to absence or illness, and don’t compete to your team’s standards. It may be a blessing though as it highlighted where we fell short and illustrates what happens when we don’t perform as a team. Hopefully this sour taste will spur some great performances at True Team State this weekend.
We started with a strong medley relay but changed the order a bit. Kyle Coudron led us off, Colin White swam a strong breaststroke, Gavin Nelson did a strong fly, and Charlie Miller brought up the anchor. The guys swam well and took second with their 1:54.26 time.
Colin and Charlie hopped out of the relay and joined with Cordel Ruppert to take one, two, and three in the 200 freestyle. Colin won in 2:00.97, Charlie was right on his heels in 2:02.68, and Cordel finished just ahead of Red Wing with his 2:14.97.
Kyle had a great performance in the 200 individual medley and swam a 2:30.15, good for second place. Adam Martin, who normally does freestyle, did an off event and swam the 200 individual medley for a new personal best of 2:34.15, taking third.
Matthew Bricco stepped up and is ready to become a top sprinter as he kept up with Red Wing’s number one, just getting out touched in the 50 freestyle, 24.64 to 25.26. Kyle swam a back-to-back and finished in 27.26, good for fifth place.
Jack Bucknam continues to improve in diving, landing a few new dives, as he finished in fourth with his 60.75 points. He’ll have a chance this weekend to dive at the U of M pool against some of the best divers in the state.
A couple more new entries were spotted in the 100 butterfly as Charlie Miller swam to a third place finish with his 1:06.13. Cam Hancock was consistent with his fourth place 1:09.44 finish, and Adam Martin tried something new again and swam butterfly, taking fifth with his 1:16.97.
Matthew Bricco was sent up again as our number one sprinter in the 100 freestyle, and he gave a personal best performance, again just missing first place, as he swam a 55.58. Cordel swam a bit tired but still threw down one of his best performances as he took fourth with his 1:00.21.
I had anticipated that Gavin would give himself an easy meet, but instead he chose the 500 and won the event with his 5:39.88. Matthew Baumgartner improved his time and finished second in 6:14.82. Caleb Reed, who’s normally one of our top sprinters, also did the 500 and took third with his 6:43.63.
We sent up some strength in the 200 free relay as Colin, Jared Loos, Elijah Vieth, and Charlie won the event with their 1:37.26. Jared and Elijah did the super individual medley tonight, meaning they swam the 200 free relay, the 100 backstroke, the 100 breaststroke, and the 400 freestyle relay. It’s a tough challenge, but they swam it very well.
Colin swam a good race and won the 100 backstroke in 58.41. Elijah had a new personal best in the race as he took third with his 1:04.73, and Jared swam a relaxed fourth place with his 1:09.56.
Jared swam a strong 100 breaststroke and finished in second with his 1:15.30. Elijah, who is not normally a breaststroker, did a good job as he finished in fifth with his 1:21.06.
After the 100 breaststroke, we were down by six points. We had to win the 400 freestyle relay and take second to ensure a victory or take first and third to ensure a tie. Our A relay swam well and won the event in 3:45.16, the team of Kyle, Gavin, Jared, and Elijah. Our B relay just missed second with their 4:04.37, the team of Cordel, Caleb, Cam, and Matthew Baumgartner.
If the past is a good indicator of what can happen, Saturday should be a great meet as we have repeatedly struggled in Red Wing when two days later we compete against very strong teams in a large invitational. Hopefully that is an indicator of what is to come Saturday. Maybe a new school record? Maybe some very high finishes? Only time, and a little bit of rest, will tell.
