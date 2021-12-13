From: Head Coach Chris Mayer
The Winhawk Boys Concert Choir team, ahem, excuse me, I mean the Winhawk Boys Swim and Dive team enjoyed their fist win of the 2021-22 season in Faribault, Minn., last week, winning 96 to 65. It was a night full of great swims, and a bus ride home that I will never forget!
The meet began with some strong medley relays, which finished in first and second. Winning the event was the team of Colin White, Matthew Bricco, Gavin Nelson, and Charlie Miller who finished with a time of 1:50.41 minutes. Our second place relay consisted of Elijah Vieth, Julius Hanson, Jared Loos, and Adam Martin, with their time of 1:54.88. Great swims for all of these guys!
In the 200 freestyle, Colin cruised to a 1:56.67 finish, taking first. Adam and Elijah battled for second and third with Adam squeaking out the victory in the last 25 yards with his 2:05.38 to Elijah’s 2:06.14.
Julius swam a controlled race in the 200 individual medley, winning easily in 2:13.96. Matthew swam a new personal best in taking second place with his 2:30.11 finish. Logan Monk picked up a valuable fourth place finish for us with his 2:57.62.
Gavin and Charlie were neck and neck in the 50 free, with Gavin getting his hand to the wall first in 24.45 seconds, just in front of Charlie’s 24.66, good for first and second place. Caleb Reed picked up the valuable fifth place finish for us with his new best 27.10.
Gavin had another neck and neck race, this time in the 100 butterfly with Jared as they finished first and second, 1:04.85 and 1:05.31 — very respectable times for their first races of the season.
Charlie continues to improve and raced to the 100 freestyle win, finishing in 54.49 seconds, nine seconds ahead of the next competitor. Gus Menton, who last year joined the team late in the season and had only a few weeks to learn the strokes and learn to race, swam his first varsity race and picked up fifth place, finishing in 1:12.84 minutes.
Elijah and Adam had another battle, this time in the 500 free as Elijah took the win in 5:41.62. Adam was right on his heels placing second in 5:44.63. New to the team, seventh grader Matthew Baumgartner raced his first 500 freestyle and swam a wonderful race picking up third place for our team, finishing in 6:45.72. We have a lot of youth this season and most of them are reminding me of our current top athletes and recent graduates. Are we in the making of another dynasty? Time will tell.
Our 200 freestyle relays swam some of their fastest times in this first meet. Gavin, Julius, Charlie, and Jared picked up the win with their 1:39.82 finish. Matthew Bricco teamed with Gus, Elijah, and Adam to take a strong second place with their 1:50.37 time.
This backstroke race was one that I have been looking forward to for almost nine months. Colin unfortunately hurt a back muscled at the end of last season. After rehabbing the area and getting into shape for the season, Colin was ready for this race. I knew he would do something great and I also wanted to give him confidence to chase the school record from 1994, held by Vince Breza at 54.16 seconds. He got off to a great start, with four strong 25s of swimming, and then at the finish – a 57.57. What a race! Vince, I’m sorry, but if Colin keeps improving and has no fluke injury issues like last season, your record is in jeopardy!
After Colin’s commanding win in the event, we stopped scoring as we had earned enough points to pick up the win. The following would have been the finishes for each race: Caleb would have picked up second in the backstroke with his new best 1:12.67. Finn Momsen had his first varsity race of his career and would have picked up fifth in the backstroke with his 1:23.90.
We would have taken first, second, and third in the 100 breaststroke with Julius picking up the win with his 1:08.85. Jared would have been second in 1:14.74 and Matthew Bricco would have been third in 1:16.80.
Our four-by-100 free relay would have taken second, the team of Matthew Baumgartner, Gus Menton, Caleb, and Colin, with their 4:21.93 finish.
After such a great first meet, it’s hard to imagine the night got any better, but instead of a normal bus ride, this ride was something I’ve never experienced. We enjoyed a relatively quiet start to our bus ride home, but at roughly 9 p.m., the swim team turned into the choir team. At 9 p.m., a mass text and call went was received that there was no school Friday due to the potential snow storm. For a few minutes, it was nothing but cheering, as if the guys had just won the Super Bowl! As they started to calm down, the music was turned up a little bit and the guys started singing all sorts of different songs. For the next hour and a half bus ride, Coach Linda and I were serenaded, ending aptly at the high school with the entire team singing “We are the Champions” by Queen! What a night! This is going to be a great season.
