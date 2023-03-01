Two Winhawk wrestlers are headed to state on Thursday after earning top finishes at the section tournament. Logan Henningson won the 1AAA section title at 138 pounds after beating out Owatonna’s Michael Reinardy 6-3. Peyton Hoff is also state-bound after coming in second in the 170-pound weight class. Hoff lost by a fall to a Mayo High School wrestler in the semifinals but pinned Northfield’s Colin Staab to claim second place.
Several other Winona wrestlers performed well at sections. Camryn Sense and Andre Johnson pinned their way to fifth place in their respective weight classes. Michael Smith and Owen Allred both took sixth place in different divisions, and Rawson Sullivan finished seventh. “Everyone wrestled great. I couldn’t be happier,” Head Coach Joe Hoialmen said.
Hoialmen praised Henningson for taking a smart, conservative approach to his match with Reinardy. Rather than cutting his opponent loose so he could score more takedowns, Henningson played it safe, the coach explained. “He just wrestled a great match. He was just on his game. He didn’t run up the score because he didn’t need to. He’s a smart wrestler in that sense,” Hoialmen said.
Regarding Hoff’s final match, Hoialmen said, “We talk about mindset. His mindset was no one is going to beat me. He just went out and pinned the kid.”
