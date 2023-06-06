The Winona Senior High School baseball team’s deep playoff run finally came to an end on Saturday, when top-seeded Northfield Raiders knocked the Winhawks out of the section tournament with an 8-4 win in Red Wing, Minn.
After a close, first-round loss to Red Wing — 4-3 on May 27 — the Winhawks climbed their way up the elimination bracket, downing Kasson-Mantorville 5-1 and getting their revenge against the Wingers in a 4-1 rematch victory last Thursday. Winona edged out Stewartville 5-4 earlier in the day on Saturday to advance to the elimination bracket final, far exceeding the Winhawks’ number-seven seeding. However, a fresh Northfield squad proved too much.
The Raiders will face Byron in the championship game on Wednesday.
