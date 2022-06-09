The Winhawks baseball team won the Section 1AAA championship on June 8 in a nail-biter and are headed for the state tournament for the first time since 1991. In the championship game, the third-seeded Winona Senior High School boys faced top-seeded Byron High School. It was the second matchup between the schools in sectionals, after a narrow win for the boys in orange and back in the semifinals.
The Winhawks staged a comeback victory, beating out the Bears 7-6. The crowd erupted in cheers as the Winhawks caught the game’s final out and sealed the win.
The team will move on to the state tournament starting June 14 in Chaska, Minn.
