by CHRIS ROGERS
Coping with injuries to a few key players, the Winona Senior High School boys’ basketball team lost to the Northfield Raiders 71-52 last Friday. A large home crowd cheered the Winhawks on, and as part of Elementary Night, scores of grade school students had a chance to high-five the high school athletes as the starting lineup was announced, compete in a shooting contest at halftime, and get signed balls afterward.
A couple big threes helped the Raiders get off to an early lead. They maintained that advantage throughout the first half, but the Winona boys kept pace, hauling in offensive rebounds for second-chance points.
Already missing a couple of players, the Winhawks lost junior Jackson Harvey to an apparent ankle injury early in Friday’s game, which accentuated a height advantage for the Raiders. “You lose a guy who averages probably 13 boards, a double-double every game — you’re asking a lot for those guys to get in there in that zone and rebound that basketball,” Winhawks Head Coach Kyle Martin said. “We miss him, but this is a good time for us to find something new and get better.”
The Winhawks did battle for rebounds and started a rally late in the first half, as Bryan Cassellius stole the ball and scored on a fast break to narrow the Northfield advantage to four points. Moments later a Mason Langowski layup made it 24-22 Northfield. But the Raiders answered with a steal of their own, and the two teams traded points before some cold shooting undercut the Winona comeback. In the final minutes before half, Winona missed a three-point attempt and went 1-for-4 on free throws while the Raiders’ Soren Richardson and Isaiah Mahal each hit threes to make it 35-27 at halftime.
The Winhawks made it a six-point game early in the second, but as the half wore on, they couldn’t keep up with the Raiders’ shooting percentage or capitalize on free throws.
Martin praised his team’s approach in attacking Northfield’s zone defense but said other offensive missteps cost them. “We missed a lot of open threes though,” he said. “… I’m not sure the number, but it didn’t feel like we made many, and missed a lot of free throws. Miss a lot of free throws, miss a lot of open shots, and it’s hard to come back.”
Martin said that getting healthy and working on the assist-to-turnover ratio will be key for his team going forward. “I’m not worried about two losses in a row,” he said. “They’re too competitive. They’ve got too much grit, and we’ll get back at it.”
The Winona players stayed late after the game signing mini-basketballs for a long line of grade school fans. “It’s my favorite. I’ve had so many of them as my students,” said Martin, who teaches second grade at Jefferson Elementary School. He added, “It also makes these guys feel like celebrities … And it’s the future around here. So we want to promote Winona basketball.”
The Winhawks are on the road against Rochester’s Mayo High School on Friday and Owatonna on Monday. Their next home game is next Tuesday, January 24, at 7:30 p.m. against Faribault.
