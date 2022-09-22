The Winona Senior High School (WSHS) boys’ soccer team last beat Rochester Century High School (CHS) on Thursday, September 20, 2011, when the Winhawks defeated the Panthers, 2-1, in Rochester.
Since then, Century had beaten WSHS each year in Big Nine play, except for two ties between the sides in 2013 and 2015.
On Tuesday night, WSHS snapped the decade-old winless streak against Century and continued their unbeaten run in the 2022 season with a 3-2 win over CHS at home on Paul Giel Field.
Freshman Seth Watkins scored the opening goal of the match off a feed from junior Teis Larsen in the 12th minute of the match, slotting home a cross from Larsen from the right of the penalty area. Century responded minutes later when a Panther free kick caromed off the WSHS crossbar and, after a physical scrum in the penalty area, was deflected into the Winona goal to tie the game at 1-1.
Injured on the goal was WSHS junior goalkeeper Max Uribe, who had to leave the field due to blood on the jersey. Sophomore backup goalkeeper Owen Ellefson stepped in to make two key saves in Uribe’s absence to maintain the Winhawk lead.
Shortly after Uribe re-entered the game in goal, Larsen then went from provider to scorer, latching onto a long pass from the Winhawks defense to score a tremendous goal from a tight angle to put the home team back up on top, 2-1.
After halftime, Teis Larsen struck again to stretch the Winhawk lead to 3-1, taking a feed from defender Xaiver Schultz who sent a cleared corner kick back into the box and found Larsen, currently the Big Nine leading goal scorer.
The 3-1 scoreline would remain in place until the late stages of the match. Century pulled a goal back with under one minute to play with a long-range effort, moving the scoreboard to 3-2. However, WSHS maintained possession on the ensuing kickoff and was able to hold off the Panthers to secure the victory, the first Winhawk triumph over the Panthers since 2011.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.