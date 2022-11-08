The Winona Senior High School (WSHS) boys cross country team finished the season as the 10th best in the state in its class after a strong performance at the state championships in Northfield, Minn., last Saturday. A balanced team with talented runners throughout — including six under-18-minute times — lifted Winona to a top-10 finish in the state meet. WSHS senior Olivia Becker also earned a spot in the state meet and brought back 91st place in 20:51.6 minutes in the girls’ race.
Sophomore Leo Lohnes was the top runner for the Winhawk boys, finishing in 16:51.7 minutes for 37th place. He was followed by senior Myles Rasmussen (61st, 17:07.1), Brady Benedict (63rd, 17:08.5), Jacob Sheridan (83rd, 17:21.4), Phineas Van Fossen (118th, 17:50.4), Kedrick Boucek (126th, 17:55.1), and Jared Loos (151st, 18:37.2).
The boys’ team looks to be set up for more success in 2023. Benedict and Sheridan are sophomores, and Van Fossen and Boucek are only eighth graders, with plenty of opportunities to get even faster and return to future state meets.
