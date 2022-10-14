by CESAR SALAZAR
The Winona Senior High School boys' soccer team secured their position in the Sectional Championship after its 3-1 win against Byron High School on October 13 at Paul Giel Field. With this win under their belts, the team now has a record of 11-2-4.
Early in the game, both teams displayed impressive defense, preventing either side from scoring with their defenders and goalies. With about 15 minutes left in the first half, the Winhawks’ Teis Larsen scored the first goal of the game with an assist by Mason Mueller.
Around 10 minutes later, Byron’s Ben Zimmerman scored the Bears’ first and last goal of the game. The Winhawks, particularly Larsen, continued with some shots at the visiting team’s goal, but the Bears’ goalie, Thomas Felty, stopped those attempts.
Starting the second half, Winona held back Byron’s shots at the goal. Winona’s and Byron’s strikers went back and forth, and the Winhawks faced Byron’s stiff defense, especially against Ryan Boyken, at the center. Larsen continued his strong shots at the goal but was unable to score again. Winona’s goalie, Maximiliano Uribe, proved to be a very strong asset in stopping Byron’s shots and set up his team with strong goal kicks.
At around 20 minutes into the second half, the Winhawks’ Evan Bucknam scored Winona’s second goal. About 10 minutes later, the Winhawks secured their victory when Olin Overhaug netted an insurance goal to make it 3-1. As a result of the play, Larsen sustained an injury and was taken out of the remainder of the game.
The Winhawks continued their strong defense, preventing the Bears from scoring. The Bears got a few more shots off, but Uribe held them off. The game finished with a 3-1 score with the Winhawks winning.
“I thought that we created a lot of chances in the first half and their goalie really saved them a lot because I felt we should have had a couple more goals in the first half. That would’ve made it a little easier,” Winhawks Coach Oscar Uribe said about the game. “Once they scored their goal, it built up. It really felt like the momentum changed.”
In terms of the win and the overall season, Uribe said, “I’m excited for the kids. The kids have been working really hard to get there. They’ve been dreaming about this for years. It’s a group that I started coaching since they were six-year-olds. It’s exciting to move on because I believe this may be the first time that Winona has moved to the section finals.”
“I feel great,” Larsen said, explaining that he felt fine and wasn’t badly injured. He continued, “I’m ready to play the next game and hopefully win and move on to state.”
With their next upcoming game on October 18, Winona could face either Fairbualt High School or Austin High School, depending on the game results between the two high schools on October 14.
