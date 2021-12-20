From: Head Coach Chris Mayer
The Winhawk Boys swimming and diving program enjoyed two dual meet wins last week: Tuesday at home versus Onalaska/Holmen/Aquinas (OHA), 95-68, and Thursday versus Big 9 rival Rochester John Marshall, 97 to 83.
Last Tuesday’s non-conference dual meet was a good confidence builder for many of our varsity and JV athletes. They all swam great and left the facility with chins up and ready for Thursday’s meet versus John Marshall, which proved to be a great early season challenge.
Last Thursday’s dual meet was a great competition, and all of our athletes shined bright. John Marshall has some very good top end swimmers, and they have a large group of fresh, new swimmers. That is great for their future, but right now they struggled a bit to keep up with our depth. Their athletes still put up a very good fight, but our buys pulled it out at the end, winning 97 to 83.
We began the meet setting up for some strong medley relays and our guys pulled out second and third place finishes. Our second place relay consisted of Colin White, Julius Hanson, Gavin Nelson, and Charlie Miller. They finished with a 1:47.84 minute time. Our third place relay consisted of Kyle Coudron, Matthew Bricco, Jared Loos, and Elijah Vieth. They finished in 1:58.93.
Elijah hopped out of the medley relay and teamed up with Adam Martin and newcomer Cordel Ruppert to go after the Rockets in the 200 freestyle. Elijah and Adam raced hard and finished with new personal best times, Elijah taking second in 2:02.74, Adam right behind him in third with his 2:03.53. Cordel had a great swim and took fifth with his 2:18.26.
Julius Hanson has been of our hardest workers this season, so I knew he was going to be tired for the 200 individual medley. He still went after the other team’s top swimmer, and although he finished second in 2:13.07, he gave a great effort. Matthew Bricco continues to improve and drop more time, finishing third with his 2:28.15.
The 50 freestyle was a very strong event for us as we went one, two, and four – almost sneaking in a third place. Gavin Nelson took the win in 24.24, Charlie Miller finished second in 24.65, and Kyle Coudron was just out-touched 26.63 to 26.56, taking fourth.
We finished two, three, and four in the 100 butterfly, with Gavin leading our finishers with his 1:02.12 time, just a bit behind their first place swimmer. Jared Loos improved to take third in 1:04.53, and Cam Hancock continues to impress everyone with his fourth place 1:12.90 finish.
Colin ran away with the 100 freestyle win, swimming a 51.88, a personal best for him. Cordel Ruppert swam an impressive third place finish with his 1:01.58, and Caleb Reed finished in fifth place with his 1:03.12, his in-season best.
Adam Martin, Elijah Vieth, and Charlie Miller had great swims in the 500 free and finished in second, third, and fourth, respectively — Adam finished with a 5:40.76, Elijah with a 5:42.45, and Charlie with his 5:47.13.
All three of the 500 guys joined the 200 free relay, ready to help their teams with a first and third place finish. Charlie combined with Colin, Gavin, and Julius to win the event in 1:36.20. Adam and Elijah teamed with Cordel and Matthew Bricco to take third in 1:47.13.
Colin was still breathing hard from the relay, but had a big challenge next to him, one of John Marshall’s top athletes was rested and ready to go swim the 100 backstroke. Colin gave a heck of a race, but came up a fingertip short, taking second in 57.33 seconds to their 57.02. Jared and Kyle took third and fourth for us with their 1:07.87 and 1:08.64, respectively.
Julius had a chance to take on the same guy who beat him in the 200 Individual medley and this was the closest race of the night. He gave a wonderful performance, finishing second in 1:08.97, getting out-touched by .06 seconds, not even a fingernail length. What a great swim! Matthew Bricco continues to be our most consistent breaststroker with his 1:16.34 finish which took third.
The last event, the 400 freestyle relay, was such a great event for our guys. They knew the meet was close (87 to 79), and they knew they needed to win the event win to win the meet. Jared, Adam, Cordel, and Kyle won the event with their 3:50.03. We knew Cordel would have a great swim after his 100 freestyle, but we certainly did not expect a two-second time drop to 59.40, which earned him his Minuteman Club sweatshirt!
Our B relay was not going to be outshined, as they had their own race to win against John Marshall. Cam Hancock, Andrei Schultz, Matthew Baumgartner, and Caleb Reed swam a come-from-behind race to earn that third place. Caleb dove in about a body length behind, but by the 50 he was tied with the John Marshall anchor, and by the 75 turn, he pulled ahead and pushed down further on the gas, beating the John Marshall B Relay 4:22.29 to their 4:23.36!
What a fun meet. It’s always more entertaining when meets are close. The athletes swim a little harder, go a bit faster, and leave the meet with a big smile on their face knowing they gave their best to beat a hard team. I’m proud of the guys and am looking forward to them continuing the momentum against the Section 1A runner-up, Mankato West, on Tuesday the 21st.
