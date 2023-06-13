Brayden Draheim hit his peak just right. There’s no better time for a personal record than the finals of the state meet, and the Winona Senior High School senior shaved over a second off his previous best to snap the tape in 48.44 seconds and become the state champion in the boys’ 400-meter dash last week.
The Winhawks’ Devin Filzen claimed second in three wheelchair events at state — the 200-meter, 800-meter, and 100-meter — and several other Winona athletes performed well.
Alongside teammates Evan Bucknam, Xavier Schultz, and Jared Loos, Drahiem anchored a four-by-400-meter relay team that came in fourth place (3:26.76 minutes).
Against fierce competition, Adriana Brenengen finished 6/10ths of a second behind first place to take fifth in the girls’ 200-meter dash. Schultz earned seventh place in the boys’ 400-meter dash, and Arianna Berlin-Burns was ninth in girls’ shot put.
Calla Pike, Anna Gilmer, Faith Quinn, and Ava Pike’s four-by-800 relay team made it to the finals and placed 14th.
