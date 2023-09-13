by CHRIS ROGERS
It was the Whitehawks versus the Winhawks last Friday in the Winona Senior High School football team’s home opener. The Winona squad kept pace through three quarters before a couple of stalled drives allowed the Mound Westonka Whitehawks to put the game out of reach and win 27-11.
The old adage “if it’s not broken, don’t fix it” proved to be good advice for Mound Westonka’s rushing game. The Whitehawks handed the ball again and again to junior running back Ray Beiningen, who found the end zone on the first drive.
Asked what made the run hard to stop, Winhawks Head Coach John Cassellius said, “They’re big up front. We do not have a big line, so there’s that fatigue, and we have guys playing both ways so they kind of wear you down a little bit … We did a good job of stymying it at times, but we also got ourselves in good positions, like that first drive, and then one small mistake and they get a first down where we should have been getting the ball back.”
The Winhawks’ junior quarterback Deion Prolo showcased his wheels early on, scrambling for a first down in Whitehawks territory. However, after a failed third-down attempt, the Winhawks went for a lateral on fourth down that was stopped for a turnover on downs.
On the next drive, Falls tipped a would-be touchdown pass just enough to make it bounce out of wide receiver Max Kraay’s hands. Falling backward with the ball hanging in the air above him, Kraay looked to snatch it again, but Falls was faster and took off running with the interception to cheers from the home crowd. Unfortunately, a fumbled snap and a sack forced the Winhawks to punt.
When the Winhawks found themselves back on offense, an under-pressure Prolo rolled out of the pocket and threw to junior Patrick Curtin, who made a diving catch on the sideline to keep the drive alive. Winona was stopped at the goal line, and Krayton Bergstrom put a field goal through the uprights to make it 7-3 Mound Westonka.
Beiningen had his best run of the night late in the first quarter, breaking through the Winona defensive line and getting loose in the backfield for a 66-yard touchdown.
Down 14-3, Prolo was nearly sacked and the Winhawks had to punt, but a roughing-the-kicker penalty gave them a second shot. Prolo connected with Kort Bellman and later found senior Ronnie Lemon, who scooped up the pass, broke through tackles, and charged up the line for a touchdown. After Prolo’s pass to Curtin gave Winona a two-point conversion, the Winhawks went into halftime riding high and down just three points, 14-11.
The two teams locked horns in the third quarter, trading unsuccessful drives. But overthrowing receivers, penalty trouble, and the Whitehawks’ running game eventually cost Winona. The Winhawks’ Brady Wardwell made a key stop against Beiningen deep in the Winona zone to bring up fourth and 12, but a penalty against the Winhawks on the next play gave Mound Westonka a first down, and Beiningen charged up the middle for a touchdown. Beiningen was once again the go-to ball carrier on the next drive, fighting through two defenders to break across the goal line.
“I think there was a little momentum swing that happened there,” Cassellius said of the fourth quarter. “You’re within three points there, and then all of a sudden they get a few extra downs and they score, so now [the lead] is 10 [points] and it’s a two-possession game and there’s not a ton of time left. So I think that kind of hurt us, and we lost momentum …”
Winona’s Dre Johnson stopped a two-point conversion attempt, but, up 27-11 late in the fourth, the Whitehawks already had all the points they would need. A few out-of-reach passes and drops by Winona receivers on the next two drives dashed any chance of a Winhawks comeback.
Cassellius praised his players for continuing to battle after falling behind early on, and he said the game will give them a chance to correct a few things and build on others.
It’s the second loss of the season against a tough, metro-area opponent for the Winhawks, who also lost to Inver Grove Heights’ Simley High School on September 1. “It’s not like we’re playing teams that are one-win or two-win teams. Our first two opponents were two top-10-ranked teams at the end of the season last year,” Cassellius noted.
The Winhawks will have a more familiar opponent this Friday at Bryon High School. Their next home game is Friday, September 22, at 7 p.m. at Paul Giel Field against St. Croix Lutheran High School.
