Winhawks finally find the twine in the 3-0 win

by CHRIS ROGERS
Thursday night’s game against the Faribault Falcons was a little exasperating for the Winhawks girls’ soccer team, but “a win is a win,” as Head Coach Katie Pearce said. The Winona Senior High School girls moved on to 6-1 on the season and continued their unbeaten streak against conference opponents. For a program looking to build on its first-ever section title last year, that’s the important part.
For over 65 minutes of play, the Winhawks dominated in every aspect of the game except the one that counts — the scoreboard. The Winona strikers’ aggressive press and its midfielders’ capable passing kept the Falcons pinned in their own zone for nearly the entire game. The Winona backs broke up most of the Faribault attacks and controlled their passes upfield, and goalkeeper Benna Wells was only called upon to make a couple of routine saves.
However, for all of that time on the attack, the Winhawks struggled to cash in. Shot after shot went high or wide or into the arms of Faribault goalie Claire Anderson. Anderson made numerous brilliant saves, plucking a cross from Winona’s Anna Gilmer out of the air before it could reach strikers waiting for a tap-in, tipping a shot from Madison MacLennan just past the top corner, and making a diving fingertip save on a blast from Faith Quinn. The crossbar was no friend to the Winhawks either. The Winona squad rang several off the bar, and twice, shots glanced down off the crossbar and bounced pinball-style around the goal line before being scooped up by Anderson. A flabbergasted Winona sideline was left to wonder, “How did that not go in?”
“I was a little at a loss for words at halftime,” Pearce acknowledged. Her team was doing so many things right but, in uncharacteristic fashion, was struggling to finish. “We needed to take the lid off the cookie jar and reach in,” the coach said.
In the second half, the Falcons put together more organized counterattacks. While Winona continued to get shot after shot, the possibility lurked that one defensive mistake might give Faribault the lead or the game would end in a scoreless tie and a missed opportunity for Winona to climb the rankings.
The Winona girls stepped up their urgency and started dialing in their strikes. The Winona coaches called for their players to stay calm on the attack and take an extra touch before letting a shot fly.
Finally, junior Adriana Brenengen put all the pieces together for Winona in the 68th minute. The speedy forward had gotten numerous chances already in the game, but this time, when her teammate laid a pass into space, she gathered the ball and ripped it toward the left post, on the net but out of Anderson’s reach.
“We were playing really well, and the shots just weren’t going in,” Brenengen said after the game. Getting that first goal was a huge relief, she added.
Sometimes all it takes is one to open the floodgates. Roughly a minute later, Brenengen chased down a lead pass and dribbled into point-blank range before beating the Falcons goalie to the far side for her second goal of the night.
The Winhawks kept up the pressure through the final minutes, and Allison Quimby extended the lead to 3-0 after collecting a cross from Lacey Kimmerle.
“Sometimes I guess that’s just how it goes. We get 43 shots off, and sometimes they just don’t all go in,” Pearce said with a laugh. “Right now, the message to them is, ‘A win is a win.’ A win is three points for us in conference, and right now, that’s what we want,” she continued. Pearce said of Brenengen, “Adri has come a long way from last year to this year. Her control on the ball, her speed — it’s unmatched. I don’t know a single player who can compete with her speed. And her touch on the ball is so much better this year that she has already surpassed her goal total for last year.” Brenengen scored seven last year, and she notched her 12th goal of the season against Faribault. “We keep feeding her and eventually something is going to go in the net,” Pearce said.
