by CHRIS ROGERS
It was a heartbreaker in one sense. The Winona Senior High School girls’ volleyball team fell just a few points short of a dramatic, come-from-behind victory in front of a pumped-up crowd in their home debut Thursday. But, after two, 0-3 road losses to start the season, the Winhawks showed some fire in a game that went down to the wire against the Mankato East Cougars. It was a night-and-day difference and a good sign, Head Coach Amber Mlynczak said.
The Winhawks got off to a hot start in the first set, with an ace by Carly Conway and a handful of kills from Mariyah Rumpca-Veronese in the first several points, including a fake-spike-turned-lob that was perfectly placed between the defenders. After Winona ran up an 8-2 lead, the Cougars found their feet and started climbing out of the hole. Thanks in part to kills by Mankato sophomore Carlie Wendinger and errors by the Winhawks, the Cougars took a 21-17 lead.
With the pressure on, Conway delivered a well-placed spike and Winona senior Lael Denisen stuffed a Mankato attack to make it 22-20. On set point, Marin Keller reached and came up with a kill by her fingertips, and Denisen scored an ace to narrow the Cougar lead to 24-23. An awkward pass fell just over the net onto the Winhawks’ court to give Mankato East the first set, 25-23.
The second set was a back-and-forth affair all the way through. The Winona girls took a two-point lead early on, but Mankato kept coming back to tie it. Another kill from Wendinger put the Cougars ahead 10-11. The two teams kept trading points, but the Cougars held a slight advantage. Rumpca-Veronese hit a spike to tie it, then a service error put the Winhawks behind again. The squads continued their tit-for-tat until a block from Emily Hacker lifted Mankato East to a 22-19 lead. An ace from Sommer Holtegaard kept the Winhawks’ hopes alive, but a passing error gave Mankato the second set, 25-20.
In a must-win situation, the Winhawks came charging back in the next two sets. The Cougars faltered early in the third, giving up several points on errors, and Winona’s back row set up hitters Rumpca-Veronese, Conway, and Olivia Poulin for a streak of spikes. A final kill from Poulin careened past the Cougar blockers and out of reach to take the third set for Winona 25-14.
The Cougars kept pace early on in the fourth set, but when Faith May stuffed a Mankato hitter and Rumpca-Veronese scored back-to-back aces, the Winhawks started to run away with it. Facing a 6-17 deficit, the Cougars called a timeout. Jenna Uldrych delivered some decisive kills for the Cougars, but May, Rumpca-Veronese, and Poulin poured on the pressure, and Winona libero Avery Engbrecht made acrobatic digs en route to a 25-12 Winona win in the fourth set. The student section roared with delight.
Early on in the tie-breaking set, the two teams went back and forth, with a slight lead for Winona. A Mankato kill tied things up and another spike from Jadyn Meyer put the Cougars ahead 8-7. The Winhawks called a timeout but did not look settled afterward, giving up a pair of points on errors and falling behind 11-7. Conway scored three kills in a row to stop the Mankato run at 13-11, but the Cougars scored again to reach match point (14-11) in the set to 15. Poulin delivered a kill and a block to bring Winona within one, but Mankato scored on the next point to take the set 15-13 and the match 3-2.
“[That was a] super tough loss,” Mlynczak said. “… I felt like we played hard enough to earn it. I felt like it could have gone either way in the end. I love tough matches. I’d much rather play five and lose in the last part and have the match be a super fun one for everyone to be a part of than win in three and, you know, the [other] team scores five points each set.” She added, “It doesn’t feel good for us in this moment, but that was a turning point for us. We haven’t played well in the last two matches, so we needed to turn a corner, and I think we turned a corner. I think we’re ready to move on and be successful.”
“We looked like a new team tonight,” Mlynczak said. “And we worked on some specific things in practice: some out-of-system play, we worked on our hitters keeping the ball in when they’re not set perfectly. We worked on a lot of things in practice that really came out here. So I appreciate that they bought into the system that we’re trying to put in place.”
“Obviously, everyone wants to win, but I’m so proud of the way we played as a team and how far we’ve come,” Rumpca-Veronese said. It might be another loss on the score sheet, but “it’s completely different,” she continued. “I’m going to go home and sleep well tonight because I’m so excited to come to practice tomorrow,” she added.
Rumpca-Veronese led the Winhawks with 14 kills, followed by Conway (13) and Poulin (11 kills, three blocks). Engbrecht had 25 digs on the night, with Denison scoring 13 and Allison McEntaffer collecting 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.