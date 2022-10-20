by CHRIS ROGERS
The Winona Senior High School (WSHS) football team will head into the post-season with a 6-2 record after defeating Century High School, of Rochester, Minn., 44-21 last night.
The game opened with the teams trading fumbles, but the Winhawks were able to convert on the Panthers’ turnover, with sophomore Aidan Nation rushing over half the field for a touchdown on the next play.
The Winhawks proceeded to dominate the first quarter. Winona senior Jay-veon Blackmond-Joswick recovered another fumble and returned it for a touchdown to put the Winhawks up 14-0. An interception by senior safety Bryan Cassellius, and a long bomb from Winhawks quarterback Deion Prolo to Aiden Kronebusch made it 21-0. WSHS senior running back Davis Dominic kept the Winhawks pushing up the field, and once in the red zone, the Winona wide receivers drew the Panthers’ attention to the right while Prolo ran left for a touchdown — 28-0 Winhawks early in the second quarter.
Within 10 minutes, however, Century cut that lead in half. Century turned to their throwing game over and over again, and Rochester quarterback Harrison Esau’s accurate arm and the Panthers’ speedy wide receivers, including Jacob Wills and Elijah Thompson, gave the Winhawks some trouble. Thompson and Panthers running back Ahmante Davis earned touchdowns to make it 28-14 going into halftime.
The Winhawks were stopped short on a fourth-down conversation deep in the Panthers zone but were able to pick up a safety on the next drive. Prolo found junior Kort Bellman on a deep route to put Winona up 37-14 late in the third.
Winona would go on to pad its lead with some nice plays on both sides of the ball by Davis, who picked up an interception and later made an over-50-yard rush. Davis was stopped just short of the end zone, but a minute later, he made a wide run to the far side for a touchdown. Davis said of the interception, “I wanted to get one really bad, so I was really glad when I got that.”
“It’s good to get him back feeling healthy again,” Winhawks Head Coach John Cassellius said of Davis, referring to a toe injury that kept the senior on the sideline early in the season. “He had to miss a lot of games and watch a lot … Now he’s healthy for the playoff run.”
With the fourth quarter waning, Century’s dynamic wide receiver Christopher Garcia-Lara returned a kick the length of the field to make it 44-21, but an interception by Kronebusch on the Panthers’ next possession allowed Winona to close out the game.
“We played together. We were all locked in,” Davis said of his teammates after the game. Playing in their last, regular-season home game, “All the seniors were really just locked and loaded,” he added.
Asked about how his team handled Century’s passing game, Coach Cassellius said, “I thought the first quarter we did really well; second quarter we had a little bit of a letdown, and then we picked it back up. But we knew that going in, that they were going to be a team that passes the ball 65-75 percent of the time, and that’s their M.O., especially when you stuff the run, which we did early. So we really did make them one-dimensional, and we just let them have a couple plays in the second quarter that we’d like to have back.”
With the playoffs up next, Coach Cassellius said, “I’m happy with where we’re at. I think offensively we’ve got some momentum going, and the defense is playing well. So we’ve just got to keep doing that, you know, prepare for whoever we’re playing, and fight and play. And like I tell my guys, the second season — there is not a second game if you don’t win the first one.”
In the first round of the section tournament next week, the Winhawks will take on Albert Lea High School on Tuesday, October 25, at 7 p.m. at Paul Giel Field in Winona.
