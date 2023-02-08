The Winona Senior High School girls’ hockey team will host its first home, sectional playoff game in 10 years on Wednesday. It’s only the second home playoff game in the program’s history and comes after five winless seasons for the Winhawks.
The fourth-seeded Winhawks will host the number-five Austin, Minn., Packers at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 8, at Bud King Ice Arena in Winona. The winner will face the first-seeded Dodge County Wildcats on Saturday in Kasson, Minn.
