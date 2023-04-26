The Winona Senior High School girls’ track team won first place among A squads at the Logan High School’s A-B-C Invitational in La Crosse, Wis., last Friday.
Sophomore sprinter Adriana Brenegen won the 200 meter dash in 27.38 seconds and took second in the 100 meter. Anna Gilmer won the 400 meter dash in 1:04.79 minutes, nearly three seconds ahead of the competition. Ava Pike earned second in the 800 meters, Molly Ping took third in the 3,200 meter run, and Alexis Urbick finished second and third, respectively, in the 300 meter and 100 meter hurdles.
A four-by-800-meter relay team of Ava Pike, Calla Pike, Faith Quinn, and Lani Schul won their race in 10:31.76, a full 10 seconds ahead of the nearest competition. In the four-by-400, the Pike sisters, Quinn, and Gilmer earned second.
Chloe Fratzke won the high jump, clearing 5 feet 2.00 inches. Carly Conway’s 15-foot-4.50-inch long jump earned her second place. Shay Berlin-Burns won the discus with a toss of 110 feet 8 inches. Arianna Berlin-Burns was third in the shot put.
On the boys’ side, New Richmond, Wis., won, and the Winhawks took fifth as a team, though numerous Winona athletes performed well. Evan Maurud was second in the 100 meter dash. Brayden Draheim finished third in the 400 meters. Jared Loos took second in the 800 meter run. Myles Rasmussen earned third in the 3,200 meters.
A four-by-100 relay team of Krayton Bergstrom, Jay-Veon Blackmond-Joswick, Owen Graner, and Aiden Kronebusch took second, less than a second behind first place. The four-by-200 and four-by-800 teams finished third.
Devin Filzen won the wheelchair 100 meter dash, 400 meter, and wheelchair shot put. Wesley Wollan took third in discus.
