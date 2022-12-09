by CHRIS ROGERS
The Winona Senior High School (WSHS) wrestling team narrowly lost its first dual match of the season, falling 37-33 to Mankato West High School on December 8. Despite having to forfeit four matches due to illness, Winona was ahead going into the final matchup, where a heavyweight pin gave Mankato the edge.
WSHS Head Coach Joe Hoialmen praised his athletes’ efforts, saying, “Out of the eight matches wrestled, we went 5-3. That is a win in my book.”
Caleb Reed put up the first six team points for Winona in his contest with Mankato’s Carter Anderson. Reed came out swinging and got a quick takedown against Anderson. The Mankato West wrestler fought Reed off and got to his feet, but Reed pulled Anderson off balance and flung him down to the mat again. Reed caught Anderson in a cradle, and slowly drove him onto his back for a victory by pin.
Next up was Winona’s Owen Allred, who scored on a single-leg takedown and got Mankato’s Vincent Wiemer on his back to earn an early two-point near fall. After a period break, the two were locked in a back-and-forth on their feet before Allred countered Wiemer’s attack and scored another takedown, a three-point near fall, and another two-point near fall. Wiemer nearly escaped after Allred got a little overextended, but he managed to contain the Mankato wrestler and win by technical fall 16-0, earning five points for his team.
Winhawks co-captain Logan Henningson faced off against Mankato West’s Shafer Ehmke. It was close early on. Ehmke answered two takedowns by Henningson with an escape and a reversal so that the Mankato wrestler only trailed 3-4. But Henningson took control from there. In the second period, he caught Ehmke going for a leg shot and turned the tables on the Mankato wrestler, scoring a takedown and a two-point near fall before Ehmke could recover. In the end, Henningson earned a 21-8 victory, good for four points for his team.
Fellow Winona captain Mike Smith lost a hard-fought match against Mankato’s Gavin Ricard. Smith nearly got a takedown early on. However, Ricard countered Smith’s next attack to earn a takedown and rode the Winona wrestler for the remainder of the match, trying to break down this arm and then the next to get Smith on his back. After nearly being stacked upside down on his shoulders, Smith flipped around and managed to get to his feet. He was about to score an escape before Ricard threw him back down to the mat. Smith fought off any near-fall points, but Ricard won the match to earn three points for Mankato.
After taking an early lead in his bout, WSHS junior Julien Vinson-Audetat got a three-point near fall and was about to pin Mankato’s Justin Engelen before an out-of-bounds whistle sent them back to the center of the mat. The Winhawk picked up where he left off, getting a cross face against the Mankato wrestler and driving from the side to flip Engelen on his back and pin him.
Next, Mankato’s Brody Koberoski got a crucial major-decision win against Winona’s Peyton Hoff — earning four points for the Scarletts. Koberoski wore Hoff down through the first two periods, and in the third, Hoff managed a number of one-point escapes, but each was met with a subsequent two-point takedown for Koberoski, giving him a 10-2 win.
Co-captain Cameron Sense fired up the Winhawks in the second-to-last match. Mankato’s Alex Akim scored the first takedown, but Sense escaped and responded in kind, dragging Akim to the mat. Sense was seconds away from a near fall, and the home crowd groaned when the end of the first period sounded before he could score. Sense had all the time he needed in the second, however, and pinned Akim for a victory that sent Winona into the final match with a narrow lead.
“We train our kids: conditioning, conditioning, conditioning,” Hoialmen said. “You saw Mankato West was starting to fade a tad bit. Cameron kept on the pressure, nice front head — head in the hole we call it — inside cradle, and lights out. So Cam wrestled well.”
In the final match, Winona’s Dre Johnson and Mankato’s Noah Dinsmore locked horns and battled back and forth across the mat, neither able to get a takedown in the first period. A coin flip put Johnson in the bottom position to start the second, and Dinsmore caught him and locked up his leg for a victory by pin.
“At this stage, I don’t really focus on wins and losses as a team,” Hoialmen said. “Right now, we’re in the rebuilding stage, and I tell you, our kids gave 100 percent effort, and that’s all you can ask for. They’re working hard in practice, and they showed out here how hard they’re working, and it’s fun when you can see a live match. They’re doing a great job.”
On Thursday, the Winhawks will host Austin and Northfield high schools at 5:30 p.m. at WSHS.
