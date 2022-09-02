by CHRIS ROGERS
In its first game of the season yesterday, the Winhawks football team held Red Wing High School scoreless to win 29-0. The Winhawks showcased their depth at quarterback, and the defense made key plays when it counted to preserve the shutout.
After stymying Red Wing’s opening drive, the Winhawks scored a quick touchdown to take a 7-0 lead. A wild hike near the Red Wing goal line resulted in a safety, bringing the score to 9-0 Winhawks halfway through the first quarter.
Red Wing’s defense found its footing on the next drive, stopping several runs, breaking up a long pass, and making a key tackle to stop the Winhawks’ fourth-down attempt one yard short. However, the Wingers’ offense couldn’t convert on the following possession. On a crucial third-down try, Winona defensive lineman Mitchell Sanchez and his teammates swarmed the Red Wing quarterback, forcing him to scramble and throw an incompletion.
Winona Senior High School (WSHS) quarterback Mason Langowski and running back Peyton Hoff’s rushing game brought the Winhawks into the red zone, and Bryan Cassellius ran in a Langowski pass for a touchdown. A missed extra point made the score 15-0 early in the second quarter.
A few plays later, Cassellius recovered a Red Wing fumble deep in the Wingers’ zone to put the Winhawks in scoring position, and Jaden Blanck slipped past two goal-line tackles for a touchdown. The extra point was blocked, making it 21-0 Winhawks halfway through the second quarter.
After the teams traded unsuccessful drives, Red Wing’s offense started to click and a few penalties cost the Winhawks. Red Wing wide receiver Mitch Seeley brought in a deep pass under tight coverage to bring the Wingers’ within 32 yards of the Winona end zone. One of the Wingers’ best scoring chances of the game came a few plays later, when an end zone pass intended for Seeley fell just short and WSHS senior Aiden Kronebusch leaped up to intercept the pass and took off running, juking his way back to the 30-yard line.
“That felt amazing,” Kronebusch said of his interception. “I wish I would have returned it further, but it’s all good.”
In the second half, Red Wing tightened up its defense, and stopping Red Wing running back Kaleb Hove proved to be a handful for the Winhawks. Hove charged through a mass of Winhawk defenders to get within five yards of the Winona end zone before fumbling, but Winona returned the favor, fumbling on the next play. With Red Wing at the one-yard line, the Winona defensive line made a series of crucial, goal-line stops, and when Red Wing tried running wide on fourth down, a tackle by Hoff prevented a touchdown.
The Red Wing defense stopped Winona’s next drive, but WSHS defensive lineman Aiden Wilson made a big, third-down tackle to force Red Wing to punt. Langowski and freshman Aiden Nation picked up yards on the next drive to put Winona in scoring position. Sophomore Deion Prolo — who traded off quarterback duties with Langowski — faked a handoff, then sprinted to the corner of the end zone for a touchdown. Hoff made up for the missed extra points with a two-point conversion, and the Winhawks took a 29-0 lead with just over 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter.
In the tail end of the game, Winhawks safety Owen Graner recovered a fumbled hike, and Blanck picked up the game’s second interception.
“I think we did some good things. We moved the ball really well. We shot ourselves in the foot a couple of times,” Winhawks Head Coach John Cassellius said after the game.
A trio of Winona quarterbacks — Prolo, Langowski, and Aiden Falls — showed their ability to run the ball throughout the game. “A lot of quarterbacks are just quarterbacks, but our quarterbacks, they can play receiver and go make plays,” John Cassellius, adding that it makes them more flexible as quarterbacks.
“Running the ball is really fun,” Prolo said. “I like making defenders miss.”
It was the sophomore’s first start as a Winhawk. “Last year he was our sign holder,” John Cassellius said of Prolo, noting that the young player’s performance is a good sign for the future. “The guys respect him, which is huge. He’s putting in the work,” the coach said.
“It feels great to win. Hopefully, we keep it going,” Kronebusch said. The Winhawks will play Kasson-Mantorville High School next Thursday. “Kasson will be tough, but I think we can beat them,” he added.
The next home game is September 23 at 7 p.m. against Mankato East High School.
