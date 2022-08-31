In its season opener, the Winona Senior High School (WSHS) boys’ soccer team stormed back to earn a tie against the Mankato West Scarlets last Thursday in a Big Nine game at Paul Giel Field.
After WSHS was behind 2-0, Mason Mueller tallied a pair of second-half goals to lead the comeback effort, while a handful of standout defensive plays late in regulation and overtime saved the result in Oscar Uribe’s WSHS coaching debut.
Winhawk defender Xavier Schultz cleared a ball off the line following what looked to be a late game-winner for the Scarlets, a key defensive moment with just seven minutes to go in regulation. The looping header off a corner for Mankato West eluded the Winhawk defense until Schultz recovered to make the play.
Moments later, Winona Senior High goalkeeper Max Uribe made a diving save to his left to push a Scarlet shot wide of the post after a period of sustained pressure by the Scarlets late in the second half. Uribe was called upon again in the last seconds of the second overtime to save and smother a shot from close range.
Both teams had chances to win in the extra time, but they settled for the draw in the opening contest of the year for each school.
The Winhawk JV fell 4-0 to Mankato West, while the WSHS 9A squad defeated the Scarlets by double digits in a shutout win.
Winhawks beat Mankato East 2-0
In the Winhawks second game of the season against Mankato East High School on Saturday, Diptanshu Roka scored on a corner from Nyle Abdul-Magis in the ninth minute to open the scoring for the Winhawks.
A Teis Larsen effort led to the second Winhawk goal, when his shot from the 18 was deflected by the Cougars goalkeeper, but only as far as Olin Oberhaug who headed it home in the 25th minute to move the Winhawk lead to 2-0.
Winona goalkeeper Max Uribe made a key save five minutes after the WSHS second tally, diving to his left to get his fingertips to a shot from a Mankato East attacking play and pushing it past the goalpost.
Momentum in the match turned toward Mankato East when WSHS defenders Roka and Tyler Kelner collided on a play and both had to leave the field due to injury.
However, Uribe had another fine save on a breakaway late in the first half and made five more saves in the second half, for a total of 12, earning the shutout.
Winona Senior High (1-0-1) remains unbeaten on the season and will play at John Marshall on Tuesday.
The Winhawk JV fell 6-0 to Mankato West, while the WSHS 9A squad defeated them 5-4.
