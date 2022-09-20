The boys' soccer team at Winona Senior High School hosted the Pine Island-Zumbrota-Mazeppa (PIZM) team last Saturday, September 17, and the Winhawks turned two terrific goals and a stellar defensive effort into a 2-0 victory.
Teis Larsen scored a pair of tremendous goals — one in each half — and the Winona defensive corps earned a shutout against the number-five team in the Minnesota State High School League Class A rankings.
After an evenly played opening to the game, WSHS struck first on a stellar effort. A Mason Mueller inch-perfect cross from the left found Teis Larson crashing on the back post and the Winhawks leading scorer buried a one-touch volley in the PIZM goal for a 1-0 WSHS lead in the 25th minute.
The two teams traded quality chances throughout the rest of the first half, including a long-range free kick from Winhawk goalkeeper Max Uribe that forced a save from his PZIM counterpart Jason Ryan, who had to produce a fine save, tipping the ball over the crossbar for a Winhawk corner kick. Although both teams had opportunities in the final five minutes of the first half, the game remained 1-0 at the break.
The second half saw PIZM significantly increase their offensive pressure, yielding several chances for the Wildcats. Uribe denied what looked to be a sure Wildcat goal with a breakaway save 10 minutes into the second stanza, and two other Wildcat crosses just missed their intended target as WSHS worked hard defensively to weather the storm.
Then, with just three minutes to go in the game, another Uribe free kick from midfield yielded results, when his long ball found Larsen in the box. Larsen deftly settled the ball and slotted it back post for his second score of the game and an important insurance goal.
Winona played most of the match from a counter-attacking posture against the Wildcats, and solid defensive effort by Xavier Schultz, Diptanshu Roka, McKay Schultz, Owen Brietzke and Tyler Kelner held PIZM at bay. The Winhawks shutout over the Wildcats pushed WSHS to 5-0-3 on the year, while PIZM dropped to 8-2-0. As the Post went to press, WSHS was set to host Rochester Century at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Paul Giel Field.
