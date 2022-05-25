Winhawks softball earns Big 9 championship

After beating Rochester’s John Marshall High School 16-0 last week, the girls of the Winona Senior High School Winhawks softball team are the co-champions of the Big Nine Conference and will move on to the 1AAA Section tournament this week as the number-one seed.
The Winhawks came out slugging against John Marshall, scoring 12 runs in the first inning, the team tweeted. Makayla Steffes struck out nine batters and scored four runs and three RBIs, while Macy McNally had three runs and an RBI and Grace Fricke hit two home runs and five RBIs, the team posted.
The top finish earned them a bye in the first round of sectionals on Tuesday. The Winhawks will advance to the quarterfinals on Thursday in Austin, Minn., when they will face the winner of a matchup between Red Wing and Stewartville high schools.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.