The Winhawks softball team finished fifth at the state tournament last week. The Winona Senior High School girls dropped their first game in frustrating fashion, ruling out a shot at the state championships. However, the Winhawks battled back to win the consolation bracket and take fifth.
Last Thursday’s game against the Delano Tigers looked like the makings of a Winhawk victory, as the Winona infield and ace pitcher Makayla Steffes collected three quick outs in the first and a series of singles put Steffes on third while Olivia Poulin stole her way to second base. However, a ground out left Poulin and Steffes stranded at the end of the first inning. Over the course of the game, the Winhawks would outhit the Tigers 9-4, but the Winona squad couldn’t quite bring their runners home.
Steffes quickly retired the Delano offense in the second and third and got into scoring position again in the bottom of the third, but Delano caught a Winhawk foul ball to stymy Winona’s opportunity.
Winona put another runner, Mackenzi Simmons, on second base in the fourth but ground out before she could make it home.
Finally, Steffes broke the scoreless tie in the fifth off an RBI single from Ava Hamsund. However, Delano answered right back in the sixth, when a pair of walks put runners on base and an outfield error gave Delano the 1-1 equalizer.
The Winhawks’ Makenna Peshon came in to pinch run in the seventh and advanced to third off of bunts by Jillian Fitz and Steffes. But the next two batters fouled out and grounded out, respectively.
In the eighth, a single from Delano’s Carly Stuckmayer, an error, and an intentional walk left the bases loaded with one out. When the next batter hit a single to left field, the Winona defense held the damage to one run, throwing out a runner at home base but only after one scored to make it 2-1.
Olivia Poulin made it to third base in the bottom of the eighth, but two batters were put out on pop flies getting her there. After connecting with and fouling away on a string of pitches, the Winhawks’ final batter was struck out swinging.
The Winhawks bounced back the same day to beat the Academy of Holy Angels High School 4-3. Poulin went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run. On Friday, the Winhawks topped the Becker Bulldogs 4-1, with Jillian Fitzgerald scoring three runs. As a team, the Winona girls stole six bases.
