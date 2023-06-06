The Winhawks softball team’s section championship victory could hardly have been more decisive. Up against their only real rival in the tournament, Byron High School, in the semifinal, the Winona Senior High School girls held on for a 5-3 victory. But when the Bears and the Winhawks squared off again for the championship game last Thursday, Winona’s Ava Hamsund pitched a shutout and the Winhawks won 8-0. Makayla Steffes hit a grand slam home run to ice the game, and Macy McNally and Olivia Poulin both went 2-for-4 with a stolen base each and a run and an RBI, respectively.
Ranked number-two going into the state tournament, the Winona squad will take on a Minneapolis exurb, Delano High School, in the quarterfinals on Thursday in North Mankato, Minn. On the opposite side of the bracket, Mankato East High School has the top seed.
