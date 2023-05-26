by CHRIS ROGERS
Semifinals, here they come. After a bye, the Winhawks earned a commanding win in their second-round matchup against Stewartville Thursday in the Section 1AAA softball tournament, 17-3.
“The bat caught fire a little bit, and we run pretty well, so when we’re hitting and getting on base and our speed takes over, we’re pretty potent,” Winhawks Head Coach Mitch Grossell said. He added that Makayla Steffes broke the school record for career runs.
The Winona Senior High School girls got off to a 7-0 lead by the bottom of the second and tacked on an extra 10 runs in the fourth. Stewartville rallied for three runs in the fifth, but the Winhawks’ lead was insurmountable.
Macy McNally had two triples, a double, and a whopping five RBIs for the Winhawks. Steffes had four runs.
The Winona squad was set to face a challenging opponent in Byron High School next Tuesday.
“They’re tough, and we’ve had their number the last couple of times we’ve played them, so they’re fired up,” Grossell said. “… It should be a great high school matchup.”
