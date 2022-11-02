By Chris Mayer, head coach
The Winhawk ladies swim and dive program placed fifth in the Big 9 Conference meet last Saturday. We had some very good swims and some ladies who were a bit tired as we taper the workouts for peak performance at sections, November 9-11.
In the medley relay, Harper Wolner, Abby Williams, Makayla Finnegan, and Ava Pike all swam strong, although a bit tired, and earned a great fifth place finish in 1:57.74.
In the 200 freestyle, Ava Koopman was our top performer (2:14.45, 17th), just missing scoring for the first time. Maddie Modjeski swam a 2:15.09, good for 19th place. Right on her heels was Olivia Teichroew (2:15.48, 20th). Kenley Jacobs had a fantastic day (22nd, 2:16.86)!
Abby Williams continues to demonstrate she will be one of the strongest swimmers in the Big 9 and section with her fifth place finish in the 200 individual medley (2:21.86). Grace Nelson had a great swim (19th place, 2:31.43). Piper Jones improved on her seed time (23rd, 2:34.76), and Makayla Finnegan notched 26th (2:40.08).
Ava Pike raced to a great seventh place finish in the 50 free (26.20). Erica Ruppert was going so fast the first 25, she missed the wall on her turn, but still turned in an impressive 29.00 (30th)! Averie Beckmann notched a new personal best, (40th, 31.10), and Miriam Jackson crushed her new best as well (47th, 33.45).
Winona has another Big 9 champion diver in Ayanna King, who won the event with her 316.15 points! This is a great accomplishment for a young woman who has worked so hard and is so deserving. Congrats Ayanna! Calla Pike, Ava Kerkenbush, and Lily Doud all had great performances, but they just missed the cut score and were eliminated before scoring.
Makayla Finnegan was our top finisher in the 100 butterfly (1:07.46, 12th place). Harper swam a strong 1:09.11 (15th). Erica Ruppert made up for the 50 free turn debacle with a new personal best in the 100 butterfly (27th, 1:14.66). Miriam Jackson had another great swim (36th, 1:29.42).
Ava Pike had another great swim in the 100 freestyle (sixth, 57.51). The surprise of the entire meet also happened in the 100 freestyle, when Erica Beckman went from being seeded 29th to finishing eighth in an event. This was the first time I have ever heard of this happening, but Erica dropped from a 1:02.54 seed time to finishing at 58.95 (eighth)! She and Olivia Teichroew (59.60, 17th) are the newest “Minuteman” swimmers on this strong Winhawk team. Congrats ladies! Averie Beckmann is one of the next ladies who will be close to this (38th, 1:08.61).
Grace Nelson had a strong swim and swam a season best in the 500 freestyle (12th, 5:52.36). Maddie just missed scoring (18th place, 5:55.68). Kenley dropped 15 seconds and finished under the six-minute barrier in the 500, taking 21st in 5:58.84. Ava Koopman had another fantastic race dropping 10 seconds to finish in 27th (6:11.22).
Our 200 freestyle relay all swam season bests finishing in seventh place (1:50.54).
In the 100 backstroke, Harper finished 11th with her 1:07.19. Erica dropped almost two seconds to go from 22nd seed to finishing 14th. Another great time drop!
Piper Jones dropped time in her 100 breaststroke and placed 27th with her new personal best, 1:22.98. Calla had a great swim as well (31st, 1:24.52). Isabell Livingston earned our fourth spot for the meet and dropped to a new personal best of 1:33.31, taking 40th place. The toughest race of the meet was swum by Abby Williams as she was the number one seed in the 100 breaststroke, but was just out-touched by 7/100ths of a second faster — so close! Knowing Abby, this will fire her up and prime her for a stellar section race.
In the last race, the 400 freestyle relay, the team of Pike, Modjeski, Wolner, and Williams were a bit tired but swam a strong race as they placed fifth with their 3:59.09.
When it was all said and done, we had a good meet. We had some great time drops from our middle athletes, but our top end is tired and needs rest in order to perform at sections. Hopefully, we see a few state berths and continue for another week. Wish our girls some good luck!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.