From: Coach Chris Mayer
The Lady Winhawk swim and dive team hosted a fun double dual meet on October 4, and won both battles, 121 to Black River Falls (BRF)’s 35, and 93 to Onalaska/Holmen/Aquinas’ (OHA) 81. This is the first time we have hosted a double dual for the girls team, and it was a very exciting experience.
We began the night with our strong medley relays, and they came out firing. Our A relay — the team of Harper Wolner, Abby Williams, Makayla Finnegan, and Ava Pike — won the event in 1:58.33 minutes, and our B relay — the team of Erica Beckman, Piper Jones, Grace Nelson, and Olivia Teichroew — took third overall with their 2:09.88 finish.
Williams then won the 200 freestyle with her new season best, 2:08.42. Kenley Jacobs picked up fifth overall with her 2:21.71 finish, and Ava Koopman took seventh (2:25.52).
In the 200 individual medley, Grace Nelson notched a new season best of 2:33.71 for second place. Piper Jones struggled a bit but picked up a great fourth-place finish overall with her 2:44.48 finish. New varsity swimmer Averie Beckman continues to drop time and improve, this time taking eighth place (3:01.22).
Ava Pike had some fast challengers in the 50 free, but she got to the wall first in 26.45 seconds. Maddie Modjeski raced to an in-season best 27.69, good for fourth, with Beckman right on her heels taking fifth in 28.68.
Calla Pike continues to improve in new dives, as she won the diving portion with 158.78 points. Ava Kerkenbush was second with her 122.10, and Lily Doud scored an impressive 92.02 for third place in one of her first varsity performances.
We had three very strong butterfly swimmers, and they took second, third, and fourth overall — Harper leading the charge in 1:08.68 minutes, Makayla right behind in 1:09.67, and Grace in 1:10.51. Those are some very impressive swims!
Ava Pike was back in action in the 100 freestyle, winning this race in 57.91. Beckman took fifth (1:03.07), and closely behind in sixth was Olivia (1:03.43).
Maddie challenged OHA’s best distance swimmers and almost won the race, taking second in a new season best of 6:02.39 minutes, compared to the winner’s 5:59.85. Kenley took fourth (6:22.87) and Koopman fifth (6:23.20).
Our 200 freestyle relays were strong and placed second and fourth overall. In second was Abby, Piper, Erica B., and Maddie (1:51.82). In fourth was the team of Olivia, Erica Ruppert, Koopman, and Kenley (1:59.13).
Harper gave a strong race in the backstroke, but finished just a bit short as she took second (1:08.85). Makayla swam strong and took fourth (1:15.87), and Erica Ruppert had a 1:27.54 finish, which was good for sixth.
Abby ran away with the 100 breaststroke again, winning in commanding fashion with her 1:12.96 time. Calla Pike had another good performance as she took fourth (1:23.73), and Piper took eighth (1:27.17).
The last event, the 400 freestyle relay, we knew we needed to take second and third to ensure the win versus OHA, and that is exactly what our girls did. Our A relay — the team of Ava Pike, Grace, Maddie, and Harper — took second in 4:01.03. Our B relay — the team of Olivia, Makayla, Erica R., and Ava Koopman — swam strong and just beat the OHA B relay, 4:20.71 to 4:23.75. Those were some great swims for these girls to ensure us a victory!
Overall, I love this format, and it gave some great races for the girls. We will have to see if we can do more of these in the future with other teams.
Thanks for your continued support for our great team and athletes, and all local sports and teams!
