by Coach Chris Mayer
The Winona Winhawk boys’ swim and dive team had a tough loss versus defending Section 1A champion Northfield on December 20, 95-80. The guys are working incredibly hard, so the result was not a surprise for them or for us. We decided that we would have some tough practices prior to this meet to consider this good race practice. That mentality is how we perform so well at the end of the season. Our guys work endlessly, striving for long-term goals.
We began the meet with our normal strong medley relay, and the team of Colin White, Matthew Bricco, Jared Loos, and Elijah Vieth swam strong against Northfield’s A team, taking second in 1:49.63 minutes.
Elijah was joined by Adam Martin and Cordel Ruppert as they went after the 200 freestyle race. Elijah started out strong, but that hard work the past few days caught up with him as he was passed on the last 50. He took third with his 2:00.46. Adam was right on his heels in 2:01.47.
Matthew Bricco and Kyle Coudron gave a great effort in the 200 individual medley as Matt took third with his 2:22.09 and Kyle fourth with his 2:27.24. Great swims for these tired guys.
Jared doesn’t normally swim the 50 free, but we gave him a shot tonight to see what he could do. He swam a strong race and finished in 25.11 seconds, good for fourth. Cam Hancock was right behind him in 27.06 for fifth.
Our divers are starting to get their confidence up and are almost ready for a six-dive list. Pretty soon they’ll be diving varsity and scoring some much-needed points.
Jared was back in action in the 100 butterfly, and this time he pulled out a win with his 1:01.03, almost his personal best. Cam did swim a personal best and finished in fourth with his 1:08.70.
Colin had a great race in the 100 freestyle, but being tired took its toll as he finished second with his 53.36, .13 seconds behind first place. Tyler Bergler inches closer to becoming a minuteman as he finished with a new personal best of 1:00.61.
Elijah, Adam, and Cordel were back in action in the 500 freestyle, and all three athletes were pacing off of each other. Elijah lead the pace as he took second with his 5:33.25, Adam right behind him in third with a 5:34.57, and Cordel chasing the older guys with his fourth place 5:38.06.
Cam, Tyler, Adam, and Cordel had a great 200 freestyle relay as they took third with their 1:47.50. As I mentioned after our first meet, this is going to be a fun group to watch as we closer to the end of the season.
At this point in the meet, Northfield had amassed enough points to win the meet and we went to exhibition (raced but didn’t score), but our guys kept racing hard. Colin gave a great performance in the 100 backstroke with his 1:00.30 finish taking second. Kyle had a great race as well and was near his personal best as he took fourth in 1:07.02. Tyler just missed getting fifth by .5 seconds as he swam a 1:13.63.
In the 100 breaststroke, Matthew Bricco took third in a tough battle with one of the fastest breaststrokers in the state. Matt finished in 1:09.07. Logan Monk took fifth with his 1:22.05, a new personal best.
Lastly, our 400 freestyle relay team of Jared, Elijah, Colin, and Matt brought home a great second-place finish with their 3:44.83.
Overall, a tough meet, but that’s quite alright. We knew this wouldn’t be pretty. The guys know the end goal is far superior to the short-term success, and that is why they keep putting in the hard work, not stopping until they reach the end of the season and shine at sections and state.
We take a little break from meets until January 5, as we host Rochester John Marshall at 6:30 p.m. On that Saturday, January 7, we have our first big competition of the season where the guys get a little rest to show what they can do: the Maroon and Gold Invite at the University of Minnesota. We treat this as a meet where the guys can recover and see where they are at mid-season. It’s a great opportunity for them to race against the best in the state, and they always perform well there. Hopefully, these next few weeks they continue the hard work and prepare for that opportunity.
Thank you for all you’ve done for our team and local athletes and sports this year. Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!
