From: Chris Mayer, head coach
The Winhawk boys swimming and diving program swam fast and enjoyed some very strong competition this past weekend at the Maroon and Gold invite at the University of Minnesota. We competed against schools that are two to three times our size and fared quite well as we placed ninth of 12 teams. I am very happy with the progress of our team and am greatly looking forward to the end of the season.
Our medley relays continue to improve and our A relay finished in the top five with a state-qualifying time. The time doesn’t count as a state qualifier yet, but if we duplicate that time (or go faster) at Section finals, we will achieve the cut. Colin White, Julius Hanson, Gavin Nelson, and Charlie Miller swam a 1:43.96 minute race. Our B relay took 18th overall with their 1:54.04 finish, the team of Kyle Coudron, Matthew Bricco, Jared Loos, and Elijah Vieth.
In the 200 freestyle, Elijah and Adam Martin were joined by seventh grader Cordel Ruppert and all three athletes had new personal best swims. Cordel finished in 29th with his 2:10.34. Adam finished 17th with his 1:59.26, and Elijah placed 13th with his 1:58.59.
Julius Hanson notched our second top 10 finish with his 2:04.89 performance in the 200 individual medley as he placed sixth. The time is one-tenth of a second away from a state cut, which he’ll hopefully achieve at Sections. Jared Loos was two seconds away from scoring as he placed 24th with his 2:19.06. Matthew Bricco had a good performance and finished in 34th with his 2:29.18.
Gavin Nelson was our top performer in the 50 freestyle as he finished in 17th place with his 23.81. Charlie Miller just missed scoring as he placed 21st with his 24.33. Kyle Coudron swam his fastest 50 ever and finished 30th with his 25.87.
After knee surgery in the fall, Brayden Coudron has been waiting for this moment all season – he got the thumbs up to try one event at the meet to see how his knee would respond. He swam strong, looked great, and crushed a 55.97 finish, just off the state-qualifying time, and a time that placed him eighth in the event. Not bad for his first race since March of 2021.
Julius, shortly after his awesome 200 IM, turned in another stellar swim with his 56.05, a ninth place effort. For both of these guys, they are currently the number one and two seeds in our Section 1A. Cam Hancock has constantly improved in his 100 butterfly and is quickly dropping time, today he finished in 33rd with his 1:11.04.
Colin White joins the rare sub-50-second 100 freestyle club as he placed fourth in the event with his 49.71. Going under one minute earns our athletes a sweatshirt; I think we need another collectible for the sub-50 performances. Gavin Nelson had another wonderful swim, this time finishing in 52.65 and placing 13th. Charlie Miller added points as well as he finished in 20th with his 54.03.
Elijah and Adam battled it out in the 500 again. Elijah touched in 11th place with his 5:25.67, and Adam was right on his heels in 12th with his 5:27.82. Cordel dropped 15 seconds to finish in 23rd place with his 5:55.89.
Our 200 freestyle relay was strong and gave great efforts, finishing in 13th with their 1:37.69. Our B relay, consisting of Caleb Reed, Matthew Bricco, Adam Martin, and Cordel Ruppert, took 19th with their 1:45.85.
Colin White had a top three finish in the 100 backstroke, and also notched the number 10 time in the entire state, with his 54.49 effort. This is the number three finish all-time for our Winona Senior High, as well – behind only Grant Wolner (54.30) and the record holder from 1992, Vince Breza (54.16). Kyle Coudron just missed scoring as he finished in 22nd with his new personal best of 1:04.20. New freshman Tyler Bergler improved again as he dropped two seconds to finish in 32nd with his 1:12.81.
We had three new personal bests in the 100 breaststroke as Jared Loos finished in 18th with his new best of 1:10.63. Matthew Bricco finished 25th with his 1:12.87. Caleb Reed had his best of 1:22.41.
Ending the meet, our 400 freestyle relay placed 15th with their 3:42.27, the team of Jared Loos, Kyle Coudron, Cordel Ruppert, and Colin White. Our B Relay — Andrei Schultz, Tyler Bergler, Cam Hancock, and Caleb Reed — took 21st with their 4:16.33, and just missed scoring.
Overall, this was a great meet for us and I am very proud of our athletes this weekend. We moved a few swims into the top 10 all time, which is very tough at a midseason meet, and we have performances that are on the cusp of making state qualifying times.
We continue our undefeated dual-meet season, 4-0, against a strong Northfield squad on Thursday, January 13, and then have the Section 1A True Team meet on Saturday, January 15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.