After making it to the section championship game for the second year in a row, including an overtime buzzer-beater to win the semifinal earlier this month, the Winona Senior High School boys’ basketball team fell to Stewartville High School last Friday. It was a close game, with Stewartville winning 56-48. The Winhawks earned second place in the section, while Stewartville will move on to the state tournament this week.
