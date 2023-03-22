Bryan Cassellius Winhawks bball

File photo

 

Senior Bryan Cassellius high-fives young Winhawks before a game on Elementary Night in December.

After making it to the section championship game for the second year in a row, including an overtime buzzer-beater to win the semifinal earlier this month, the Winona Senior High School boys’ basketball team fell to Stewartville High School last Friday. It was a close game, with Stewartville winning 56-48. The Winhawks earned second place in the section, while Stewartville will move on to the state tournament this week.