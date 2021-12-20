For any boy or girl in grades 1-8 who is interested in learning how to wrestle and have fun doing it, the Winona Area Youth Wrestling Club has a program designed to introduce and enhance wrestling skills, as well as improve coordination and motor skills. The sport of wrestling incorporates athletic movement shown to improve performance in many other sports.
The Warrior Warehouse is located on the west side of the Winona Mall in the space formerly occupied by The Batter’s Box. We will meet every Wednesday from 4:45-6 p.m. beginning on January 5 and finishing at the end of March. Our goals are to: Learn the basics of wrestling, get some great exercise, and have fun! The cost is $25 for the season. Scholarships are available. First two practices are free for any boy or girl who would like to give wrestling a try. Questions, concerns, or suggestions can be directed to Bill Schmidt at 454-5277 or williamaschmidt@yahoo.com.
