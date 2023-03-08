The Winona Youth Wrestling program wrapped up its season with its annual pizza party last Wednesday. A big thank you goes out to all the parents who helped coach, supervise, and support. Our goal was to learn the basics of wrestling and have fun. We even had a few kids wrestle in some local tournaments and they competed quite well.
Mike Alexander, Rocky Alexander, Leo Beier, Max Beier, Josiah Brown, Madison Dyrdal, McKenzie Dyrdal, Morgan Dyrdal, Hunter Exe, Jacob Finnegan, Jethro Finnegan, Hudson Grebin, Henrik Haake, Lakyn Haake, Daniel Jacobsen, Annabelle Larson, Colt Larson, Anthony Littel, Dominic Littel, Chase Miller, Miles Miller, Christopher Nelson, Colton Nelson, Jonathan Pettit, Lucas Pettit, Graham Schmidt, Ellie Schossow, Levi Schossow, Beau Stumpf, Kaleb Stumpf, and Logan Lossen were program participants.
Winona Community Education will have sign–up information in its program brochure next fall. Any questions, contact Bill Schmidt at 507-454-5277.
