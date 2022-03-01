The District 9 tournament was in Austin, Minn., February 18-20, tand he Winona Bantam B1 boys were the number one seed. In district play they were the top team with a record of 13-2-1. In the tournament they defeated eighth seed Austin 7-6, fifth seed Rochester Gold 6-3, and third seed Mankato 4-0 to win the championship. They now go to New Ulm, Minn., for the south regional tournament. Their first game is at 2:15 p.m. on March 4 against Edina, Minn. The team includes players Elliot Bennick, Benjamin Bontkowski, Myles Bruemmer, Patrick Curtin, Trystan Hagen, Rollin Holtan, Ben Johannes, Jacob Lange, Damon Noland, Deion Prolo, Paxton Raymond,, Jackson Starzecki, Kole Trapp, and coaches Arron Lange and Paul Trapp.
