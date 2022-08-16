Hauser Longevity Boxing August 2022

Longevity Boxing Club of Winona participated in a USA Boxing event in Iowa City, Iowa, on August 13, 2022. Super heavyweight Gabe Hauser (center) won in dominating fashion with superior boxing, a fierce jab, slick combos, and effective footwork. Longevity Boxing Club is appreciative of Gabe’s opponent and ICOR Boxing for giving us the opportunity to better ourselves inside and outside the ring. Also pictured are coaches, Manny Kornezos (left) and Bill “Pops” Pomeroy (right).