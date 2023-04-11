Pictured from left are Coach Bill “Pops” Pomeroy, teammate Samantha Ferguson, Coach Manny Kornezos, fighter DaKotah Daffinson, and teammate Justice Pomeroy. Daffinson, of Longevity Boxing Club in Winona, competed in a USA Boxing event Saturday, April 9. After three hard-fought rounds of back-and-forth action, Daffinson came away with the win in his main event fight at Element Gym in St. Paul, Minn.
