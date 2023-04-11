Daffinson Longevity Boxing

Pictured from left are Coach Bill “Pops” Pomeroy, teammate Samantha Ferguson, Coach Manny Kornezos, fighter DaKotah Daffinson, and teammate Justice Pomeroy. Daffinson, of Longevity Boxing Club in Winona, competed in a USA Boxing event Saturday, April 9. After three hard-fought rounds of back-and-forth action, Daffinson came away with the win in his main event fight at Element Gym in St. Paul, Minn.