Longevity Boxing Club of Winona participated in an outdoor USA Boxing event in Minneapolis, Minn., on Saturday, September 3, 2022. Nyapal Minyoang and Damien Mirrales both came home with the wins. Nyapal’s opponent, out of Canada, was a tough southpaw that challenged her until the end, and Damien’s opponent, out of Chicago, Ill., kept coming round after round. All fighters went home safe, and it was an honor to participate in such a skilled event.
