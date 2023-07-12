Two local boys earned podium spots at a national youth wrestling tournament last month. Michael Alexander, of Winona, won the national title for Greco 12U at 117 pounds at the 2023 USA Wrestlings Kids Nationals last month and took second in freestyle. He was one of two national champions from Minnesota at the tournament. Michael’s training partner, Jacob Penzkover, of La Crosse, Wis., took second and third place in Greco and freestyle, respectively, in the 98-pound weight division.
Thirty years ago, Michael’s father, John Alexander, won a Cadet Greco title himself.
In the championship match, Michael was down 7-4 at the break but stormed back with nine points in the second period to take the win.
Jacob and Michael’s team, the Minnesota Storm, took first place in freestyle and second in Greco.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.