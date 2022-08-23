by CHRIS ROGERS
A 12-year-old Winona boy is making waves in the national disc golf circuit. Fresh off an 18th place finish at the Professional Disc Golf Association (PDGA) World Junior Championships in July, Silas Schell just won a major PDGA event, the Ledgestone Open.
Schell was one of over 2,000 athletes who flocked to central Illinois for the August 12-14 tournament. He took first place in the boy’s 12-and-under division with a score of 14 under par — nine strokes ahead of the second-place finisher.
“It was kind of a surprise because coming into it there were a couple kids that I thought would be really hard,” Schell said. That included a friend he’d faced off against in several past tournaments. “This time, I just played my game. I probably played the best disc golf I’ve ever played — just that consistency,” Schell explained.
The tournament consisted of three rounds at three separate courses, testing competitors’ consistency and ability to adapt to unique the challenges of each course. Schell shot under par on all three rounds, including a -7 third round on which he scored an eagle.
“It’s all about the tee shot on that hole,” Schell recalled. It was a relatively short drive but threaded down a narrow corridor between two walls of trees. “Coming into it, I was super nervous that final round. I thought I was going to fall apart,” he explained. But on the hole just before the eagle, Schell made a near-perfect shot — missing trees by inches to put his disc near the basket. After that success, he said, “I thought, ‘I think I can do this now. Just hold onto this lead and keep going.’”
Schell’s parents manage Prairie Island Campground, which features a disc golf course. “Of course, living at the campground and being right next to the course is helpful. He gets to spend a lot of time playing,” father Jamie Schell said.
Years ago, Jamie and his wife Anne were on their way to play disc golf with some friends when they found out Anne was pregnant with Silas, and the two brought Silas along for frisbee golf outings as a young child. Silas turned to other activities for a while, but, he said, “When I came back to [disc golf], I was like, ‘Wow, I love this. I want to do more of this.’”
A seventh-grade student at Cotter Schools, Silas just finished 5th out of a field of 25, mostly adults, in a smaller tournament last weekend, and he’s preparing for another in September.
Jamie Schell is helping raise funds to redesign and modernize The Willows disc golf course on East Lake Winona. Donations are accepted by the Winona Community Foundation at www.winonacf.org (click “donate” and search for “Winona Disc Golf Course Fund”) or by the Recreation Alliance of Winona at www.recreationalliance.com/donate.
