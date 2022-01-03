The Kaukauna (Wis.) High School boys basketball team defeated Winona Senior High School 92-69 on Dec. 28 in the 2021 Lewiston Auto Holiday Basketball Classic.
For the Winhawks, Jasper Hedin led the team in scoring with 27 points. Charles Vandeberg added 11 points to the Winona effort, while Bryan Casselius chipped in nine.
Kaukauna was paced by Chris Morgan with 25 on the night, and Amari Allen had 23. Tyson Waldrop scored 21 for the Ghosts, who led 44-35 at halftime.
