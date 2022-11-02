The Winona Senior High School (WSHS) boys’ cross country team came in second in the Section 1AA meet last weekend, earning a spot at the state meet.
The Winhawks were just one point behind first-place Albert Lea High School. Albert Lea had better top-end runners, with one of its seniors claiming second place, but Winona’s depth nearly carried the day. Sophomore Leo Lohnes led the way for the Winhawks with a fourth-place finish (17:10.22), followed by Myles Rasmussen (ninth), Brady Benedict (13th), Phineas Van Fossen (16th), and Jacob Sheridan (19th).
The WSHS girls team finished fifth at the meet, led by Olivia Becker (11th), Lani Schul (13th), and Kiley Pollock (15th).
