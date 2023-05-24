With more than 10 players returning, the Winona Townball Team are set to kick the season off and get back to playing baseball. The Chiefs opened the season on the road against the La Crescent Cardinals on May 21. The Cardinals won 9-8. The Chiefs are in action next against the Plainview-Elgin-Millville Bucks on Friday.

This year's home opener will be on Monday, May 31, against the Stewartville-Racine Sharks at historic Gabrych Park in Winona.

Two games this year will be played during Steamboat Days: June 16 against the Red Wing Aces and June 18 against the Plainview-Elgin-Millville Bucks.

You can find the entire schedule online at winonachiefs.teams.mnbaseball.org.

As always, the Chiefs are searching for new players and sponsors, please email at winonatownball@gmail.com if interested. Follow the Chiefs on Twitter @WinonaTownball.

 

2023 schedule:

Fri. May 26, 7:30 p.m. — at Plainview-Elgin-Millville Bucks — Eckstein Field

Wed. May 31, 7:30 p.m. — Stewartville-Racine Sharks — Gabrych Park

Fri. June 2, 7:30 p.m. — Austin Greyhounds — Gabrych Park

Sun. June 4, 2 p.m., 5 p.m — Owatonna Aces — Gabrych Park

Fri. June 9, 7:30 p.m. — at Pine Island Pioneers — Pine Island High School

Sun. June 11, 2 p.m. — at Wanamingo Jacks — Veterans Memorial Field

Wed. June 14, 7:30 p.m. — at Austin Greyhounds — Marcusen Park

Fri. June 16, 7:30 p.m. — Red Wing Aces — Gabrych Park

Sun. June 18, 5 p.m. — Plainview-Elgin-Millville Bucks — Gabrych Park

Fri. June 23, 7:30 p.m. — Pine Island Pioneers — Gabrych Park

Wed. June 28, 7:30 p.m. — at Stewartville-Racine Sharks — Stewartville High School

Fri. June 30, 7:30 p.m. — at Dodge County Diamondbacks — Hayfield High School

Sat. July 1, 2 p.m. — Viroqua Sox — Gabrych Park

Fri. July 7, 7:30 p.m. — Sparta Miller — Gabrych Park

Sun. July 9, 2 p.m., 5 p.m. — at Rochester Roadrunners — Hudson Field

Fri. July 14, 7:30 p.m. — Dodge County Diamondbacks — Gabrych Park

Tue. July 18, 7:30 p.m. — Holmen Features — Gabrych Park

Fri. July 21, 7:30 p.m. — Wanamingo Jacks — Gabrych Park