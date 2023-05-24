With more than 10 players returning, the Winona Townball Team are set to kick the season off and get back to playing baseball. The Chiefs opened the season on the road against the La Crescent Cardinals on May 21. The Cardinals won 9-8. The Chiefs are in action next against the Plainview-Elgin-Millville Bucks on Friday.
This year's home opener will be on Monday, May 31, against the Stewartville-Racine Sharks at historic Gabrych Park in Winona.
Two games this year will be played during Steamboat Days: June 16 against the Red Wing Aces and June 18 against the Plainview-Elgin-Millville Bucks.
You can find the entire schedule online at winonachiefs.teams.mnbaseball.org.
As always, the Chiefs are searching for new players and sponsors, please email at winonatownball@gmail.com if interested. Follow the Chiefs on Twitter @WinonaTownball.
2023 schedule:
Fri. May 26, 7:30 p.m. — at Plainview-Elgin-Millville Bucks — Eckstein Field
Wed. May 31, 7:30 p.m. — Stewartville-Racine Sharks — Gabrych Park
Fri. June 2, 7:30 p.m. — Austin Greyhounds — Gabrych Park
Sun. June 4, 2 p.m., 5 p.m — Owatonna Aces — Gabrych Park
Fri. June 9, 7:30 p.m. — at Pine Island Pioneers — Pine Island High School
Sun. June 11, 2 p.m. — at Wanamingo Jacks — Veterans Memorial Field
Wed. June 14, 7:30 p.m. — at Austin Greyhounds — Marcusen Park
Fri. June 16, 7:30 p.m. — Red Wing Aces — Gabrych Park
Sun. June 18, 5 p.m. — Plainview-Elgin-Millville Bucks — Gabrych Park
Fri. June 23, 7:30 p.m. — Pine Island Pioneers — Gabrych Park
Wed. June 28, 7:30 p.m. — at Stewartville-Racine Sharks — Stewartville High School
Fri. June 30, 7:30 p.m. — at Dodge County Diamondbacks — Hayfield High School
Sat. July 1, 2 p.m. — Viroqua Sox — Gabrych Park
Fri. July 7, 7:30 p.m. — Sparta Miller — Gabrych Park
Sun. July 9, 2 p.m., 5 p.m. — at Rochester Roadrunners — Hudson Field
Fri. July 14, 7:30 p.m. — Dodge County Diamondbacks — Gabrych Park
Tue. July 18, 7:30 p.m. — Holmen Features — Gabrych Park
Fri. July 21, 7:30 p.m. — Wanamingo Jacks — Gabrych Park
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.