Winona dancers medal at national contest

Winona Just for Kix competed on the national stage in Rochester, Minn., at the final Together We Dance Competition of the 2022 season. All five Winona teams placed in each of their divisions.
Winona Just for Kix competed in four high kick routines and one hip hop routine on Sunday, May 8, at the Mayo Civic Center. They are coached by Director Michelle Gruber and assisted by Emma Anderson and Hailey Yender.
The Wee Kix team, which consists of dancers in second and third grade received a high gold ranking and fourth place in their division.
The Tuesday and Thursday Mini Kix teams which consists of dancers in 4th-6th grades, both received a high gold ranking and both teams took first place in their divisions.
The Mini Hip Hop team, which consist of dancers in 2nd-6th grade, received a high gold ranking and placed third in their division.
The Middle Kix team, which consists of dancers in 7th-9th grade and received a Platinum ranking and first overall in their division.
Rochester Nationals lasted four days, running three stages, with 1,050 teams and 1,470 performances. Information about Winona Just for Kix may be found at www.justforkix.com/danceclasses/winona-mn.
The Wee Kix Dance Team includes Aubrie Gahnz, Aubrey Gappa, Isla Malin, Nora Stingl, Lucy Tipton, Claire Wadewitz, and Zoey Ziemer.
Tuesday Mini Kix includes Tessa Baertsch, Madisyn Bolduan, Chloe Christopherson, Danaysia Dingfelder, Jeniyah Peterson Sargent, and Olivia Stanton.
Thursday Mini Kix includes Malia Bergler, Alannah Bleess, Isabella Will DuBois, Paige Gordon, Lauren Indra, Hailey Larson, Karlie Larson, Alaina Malin, Lily Martinka, Jordyn Taverna, and Allison Weber.
Mini Hip Hop includes Madisyn Bolduan, Danaysia Dingfelder, Isabella Will DuBois, Aubrey Gappa, Paige Gordon, Lauren Indra, Karlie Larson, Lily Martinka, Jordyn Taverna and Allison Weber.
Middle Kix includes Willa Bergler, Emilee Bolduan, Lily Forrester, Malia Indra, Elsa Kouba, Delanee Rasmussen, Kali Thompson, and Elliana Winger.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.