The Winona Figure Skating Club had 20 athletes participate in the State Games of America, July 27-31 in Des Moines, Iowa. The State Games are Olympic-style games with an opening ceremony, where Winona Figure Skating Club members carried the Minnesota Banner and member Joelle Hammann was the flag bearer for the state.
Winona skaters ranged in age from 8 to 29, they participated in 59 events total, and brought home 16 medals. Skaters who placed first, second, or third in an event also qualified for the next games to be in San Diego, Calif., in 2024. Those skaters are Jacqueline Kreofsky, Jordyn Werner, Katelyn Hogden, Ava Henderson, Veronica Petersen, Eliana Hammann, Joelle Hammann, Mollie Koch, Aubrey Hogden and Sophie Schneider. Aubrey Hogden took first place in the Excel Beginner Program and Beginner Jumps, and a duet of Hammann and Koch took first place in the Intermediate Duet Showcase. Sophi Schneider took first place in the Adult Beginner Free Skate, and Eliana Hammann won first place in Young Adult Comedic Showcase.
Winona Figure Skating Club skates year-round at Bud King Ice Arena and St. Mary’s University Ice Arena, where they put on two performances each year, participate in multiple competitions, and offer group lessons for the youngest skaters. Congratulations, skaters!
