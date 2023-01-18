Winona, MN (55987)

Today

Variable clouds with snow showers. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Scattered snow showers during the evening. Then partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Low 23F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%.