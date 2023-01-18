The Winona girls’ Nordic ski team won the ABC’s Invitational Relays in Mora, Minn., last weekend, with the A relay team earning first place and the girls’ B relay taking ninth out of 35 teams. The boys’ two relay teams finished 7th and 15th.
The event involves teams of four skiers (two classic, two skate-style) each completing 3-kilometer legs. Winona’s A relay team of Anna Gilmer, Ava Pike, Ruby Keisel, and Mollie Ping glided into first place in 39:31 minutes. Gilmer’s 9:46 leg earned her second place in the individual results among classic skiers, while Keisel (9:15) was the fifth fastest in the skate-style.
A second relay team of Makayla Finnegan, Sonja Semling, Calla Pike, and Olivia Teichroew also left most of the competition behind them, finishing in ninth place (42:11).
The boys’ A squad — Rory Briggs, McKay Schultz, Isaac Allred, and Olin Overhaug — earned seventh place (34:48), with Briggs’ 8:32-minute classic split good for fourth place as an individual. The B relay team of Tanner Benson, Max Horeck, Xavier Schultz, and Ben Wisniewski finished 15th (36:16) out of 35 teams.
