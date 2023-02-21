The Winona girls’ Nordic skiing team and two members of the boys’ team earned their place among the best skiers in Minnesota last week. At the state tournament in Biwabik, Minn., last Wednesday and Thursday, Winona’s Anna Gilmer raced to a 15th place finish overall in a field of over 100 competitors. Winona’s sprint relay team of Olivia Teichroew and Sonja Semling finished ninth in qualifiers, and Ava Pike, Ruby Kiesel, Mollie Ping, and Calla Pike contributed to the girls’ 12th place finish as a team. Rory Briggs and Tanner Benson represented the boys, and Briggs earned 27th place in the classic-style race.
Gilmer was 17th in the classic-style race, crossing the line in 16:37.0 minutes, and 16th in skate-style (15:26.9).
Teichroew and Semling had a photo finish in the team sprint qualifying heat and just missed making the finals by less than a second, as the Forest Lake, Minn., team completed the course in 17:33.87 to Winona’s 17:34.76.
