The Winona-Cotter gymnastics team is headed to state for the first time in 17 years. The girls’ team won the Section 1A championship last week in Austin, Minn., and will compete at the state tournament this Friday in Minneapolis, Minn. Natalya Franz, Nevaeh Mitchell, and Savannah Gabel will also compete in the individual meet on Saturday. At sections, Franz won the floor, vault, and bars events, and Mitchell and Gabel were second and third, respectively, in the all-around.
