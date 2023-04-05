The Winona Just for Kix competed in Decorah, Iowa, on March 25 at the Together We Dance Competition, hosted at Luther College. Winona Just for Kix competed in five different dances in three different styles of dance.
The Mini Kix team, which are dancers in fourth to sixth grades, danced a high kick dance to the song, “Venus,” and was awarded fourth place and earned a high gold ranking.
The Wee Kix team, comprised of dancers in grades second and third grades, were awarded second place and a high gold ranking with their high kick dance, “Heaven.”
The Mini Hip-Hop team, which are dancers in second to sixth grade, performed to the song, “What’s My Name,” and was awarded fourth place and a high gold ranking.
The Junior lyrical team competed for the first time ever for Winona and was awarded third place and a high gold ranking. The dancers are in grades 7-12 and danced to the song, “Blood and Muscle.”
Finishing up the day for Winona was the Junior Kix team. They are dancers in grades 7-12 and danced to the song, “Baby I’m a Star.” The girls were given a platinum ranking and were awarded first place in their division.
Winona Just for Kix is traveling to Apple Valley and Rochester, Minn., for Just for Kix Nationals at the end of April. Winona Just for Kix is directed by Michelle Gruber and assisted by Emma Anderson, Hailey Yender, and Nora Leger.
