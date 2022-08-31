Minnesota Genbu-Kai karate began in 1972 on the College of Saint Teresa campus. Since its inception, this karate program has developed 44 adult black belts students and 44 junior black belts. Many of these karate black belts still actively train.
From July 20-24, 2022, these members celebrated their 50th anniversary as part of an annual event. The karate events included testing, a tournament, an awards banquet, and numerous karate seminars. The events were attended by members from nine states, including instructors and students from California, Texas, Kansas, Michigan, Iowa, North Carolina, Minnesota, and Oklahoma.
The special guest of the events was Shihan Fumio Demura, international karate master, assisted by Frank Almeida. Shihan Demura, is a ninth dan (level) in karate. Master Demura was the 1961 All Japan Champion. He came to the USA in 1965. His accolades include the Black Belt Magazine Instructor of the Year and Man of the Year. Mr. Demura was consulted and was a stunt double in the movie, “The Karate Kid.” He was also featured in the documentary, “The Real Miyagi.” In 2023, he will celebrate 75 years of martial arts training.
Many local students performed well in the tournament. The following students took first place in their divisions:
Mari Ligman — Kata (forms) Junior White Belt
Caleb Ruiz — Kata Junior Elite
Gregory Martin — Kata Men’s Advanced
Amarissa Ruiz — Kata Women’s Advanced, Kobudo (weapons) Kata Adult Beginner JKF, Kumite Adult Women Advanced
Randy Thomson — Men’s Seniors Advanced
Gedion Errthum— Kobudo Kumite (weapons sparring) Junior III, Kumite Junior Boys Advanced
Lina Adosari — Kobudo Kumite Junior IV, Kumite Junior Girls Intermediate
Ethan Piontok — Kumite Junior Mixed Beginner
Martha Seraphin Creage — Kumite Junior Mixed Novice
Matthew Ladin — Kumite Adult Men Advanced
Lorelei Macon — Batto (sword) Junior Beginner
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.