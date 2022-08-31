Winona karate group 60th

Submitted photo

 

Pictured from left are (first row) Elijah Ruiz, Lorelei Macon, Lina Adosari, (second row) Emoji Errthum, Kiana Ruiz, and (background right) Liala Brandenburg and Pyper Lough. They and other local students took part in the tournament.

Minnesota Genbu-Kai karate began in 1972 on the College of Saint Teresa campus. Since its inception, this karate program has developed 44 adult black belts students and 44 junior black belts. Many of these karate black belts still actively train.  

From July 20-24, 2022, these members celebrated their 50th anniversary as part of an annual event. The karate events included testing, a tournament, an awards banquet, and numerous karate seminars. The events were attended by members from nine states, including instructors and students from California, Texas, Kansas, Michigan, Iowa, North Carolina, Minnesota, and Oklahoma.  

The special guest of the events was Shihan Fumio Demura, international karate master, assisted by Frank Almeida. Shihan Demura, is a ninth dan (level) in karate. Master Demura was the 1961 All Japan Champion. He came to the USA in 1965. His accolades include the Black Belt Magazine Instructor of the Year and Man of the Year. Mr. Demura was consulted and was a stunt double in the movie, “The Karate Kid.” He was also featured in the documentary, “The Real Miyagi.” In 2023, he will celebrate 75 years of martial arts training.

Many local students performed well in the tournament. The following students took first place in their divisions:

Mari Ligman — Kata (forms) Junior White Belt

Caleb Ruiz — Kata Junior Elite

Gregory Martin — Kata Men’s Advanced

Amarissa Ruiz — Kata Women’s Advanced, Kobudo (weapons) Kata Adult Beginner JKF, Kumite Adult Women Advanced 

Randy Thomson — Men’s Seniors Advanced

Gedion Errthum— Kobudo Kumite (weapons sparring) Junior III, Kumite Junior  Boys Advanced

Lina Adosari — Kobudo Kumite Junior IV, Kumite Junior Girls Intermediate

Ethan Piontok — Kumite Junior Mixed Beginner

Martha Seraphin Creage — Kumite Junior Mixed Novice

Matthew Ladin — Kumite Adult Men Advanced

Lorelei Macon — Batto (sword) Junior Beginner